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WKN: A2PT0G | ISIN: US98741T1043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.05.26 | 21:49
12,470 US-Dollar
+0,56 % +0,070
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YOUDAO INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YOUDAO INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 10:30 Uhr
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Youdao, Inc.: Youdao Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an AI solutions provider specializing in learning and advertising, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$195.4 million), representing a 3.8% increase from the same period in 2025.
    - Net revenues from learning services were RMB627.5 million (US$91.0 million), representing a 4.2% increase from the same period in 2025.
    - Net revenues from smart devices were RMB109.4 million (US$15.9 million), representing a 42.6% decrease from the same period in 2025.
    - Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB611.1 million (US$88.6 million), representing a 20.9% increase from the same period in 2025.
  • Gross margin was 44.7%, compared with 47.3% for the same period in 2025.
  • Income from operations was RMB57.5 million (US$8.3 million), representing a 44.7% decrease from the same period in 2025.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.33 (US$0.05) and RMB0.32 (US$0.05), respectively, compared with RMB0.65 and RMB0.64 for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.38 (US$0.06) and RMB0.37 (US$0.05), respectively, compared with RMB0.69 and RMB0.68 for the same period of 2025.

"We entered 2026 with solid momentum, delivering our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and seventh consecutive quarter of operating profitability. Our operating margin improved sequentially, and operating cash flow strengthened significantly. At the same time, our strategic initiatives continued to gain traction, with both Youdao Lingshi gross billings and online marketing services revenue growing over 20% year-over-year. We also expanded our AI Agent matrix with the launches of LobsterAI and Youdao Baoku, extending the capabilities of our proprietary Confucius LLM across learning and productivity scenarios," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Looking ahead, we remain firmly committed to our AI-Native Strategy. By continuously refining our vertical large language models for learning and advertising, and by expanding our portfolio of AI-native agents, we are enhancing how users learn, work and market. We will continue to improve user experience while driving sustainable progress in profitability and cash flow throughout the year," Dr. Zhou concluded.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB1.3 billion (US$195.4 million), representing a 3.8% increase from RMB1.3 billion for the same period of 2025.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB627.5 million (US$91.0 million) for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 4.2% increase from RMB602.4 million for the same period of 2025.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB109.4 million (US$15.9 million) for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 42.6% decrease from RMB190.5 million for the same period of 2025, primarily due to a decline in demand for smart learning devices in the first quarter of 2026.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB611.1 million (US$88.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 20.9% increase from RMB505.4 million for the same period of 2025. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased demand for performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties, which was driven by Youdao's continued investments in AI technology.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB602.3 million (US$87.3 million), largely flat compared with RMB614.2 million for the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 44.7% for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 47.3% for the same period of 2025. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in gross profit margin of smart devices.

Gross margin for learning services was 60.2% for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 59.8% for the same period of 2025.

Gross margin for smart devices was 39.9% for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 52.3% for the same period of 2025. The decrease was mainly attributable to increased bill of materials cost for smart devices.

Gross margin for online marketing services was 29.6% for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 30.5% for the same period of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB544.8 million (US$79.0 million), compared with RMB510.2 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB382.2 million (US$55.4 million), representing an increase of 6.9% from RMB357.6 million for the same period of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by increasing sales and marketing efforts, as well as increased payroll-related expenses and outsourcing labor service fees associated with learning services in the first quarter of 2026.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB115.4 million (US$16.7 million), remaining stable with the same period of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB47.2 million (US$6.8 million), representing an increase of 27.4% from RMB37.1 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in expected credit losses on the Company's accounts receivables in the first quarter of 2026.

Income from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB57.5 million (US$8.3 million), compared with RMB104.0 million for the same period in 2025. The margin of income from operations was 4.3%, compared with 8.0% for the same period of last year.

Net Income Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB38.6 million (US$5.6 million), compared with RMB76.7 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB44.9 million (US$6.5 million), compared with RMB81.7 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB0.33 (US$0.05) and RMB0.32 (US$0.05), respectively, compared with RMB0.65 and RMB0.64 for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.38 (US$0.06) and RMB0.37 (US$0.05), respectively, compared with RMB0.69 and RMB0.68 for the same period of 2025.

Other Information

As of March 31, 2026, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, current and non-current restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled RMB515.2 million (US$74.7 million), compared with RMB743.2 million as of December 31, 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, net cash used in operating activities was RMB93.1 million (US$13.5 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan amid a changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows, and secure external financing for future development. As of March 31, 2026, Youdao has received various forms of financial support from NetEase Group, including, among others, RMB878.0 million in short-term loan, and US$118.0 million in long-term loans maturing on March 31, 2027, drawn from a US$300.0 million revolving loan facility. In April 2026, the Company and NetEase Group both approved an extension of the maturity date of the aforementioned US$300.0 million revolving loan facility to March 31, 2030, including the loans already drawn from it.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's learning services, were RMB667.0 million (US$96.7 million), compared with RMB847.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$20.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months beginning on November 18, 2022. This amount was subsequently increased to US$40.0 million in August 2023. In November 2025, the Board approved an amendment to this Program to extend its original expiration date by one year to November 17, 2026. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 7.5 million ADSs in the open market under the share repurchase program for a total consideration of approximately US$33.8 million.

Conference Call

Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with a simultaneous webcast at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 21, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2026). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Conference ID:

5620376

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 28, 2026:

United States:

+1-855-669-9658

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

5620376

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is strategically positioned as an AI solutions provider specializing in learning and advertising. Youdao mainly offers learning services, online marketing services and smart devices - all powered by advanced technologies. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain from fair value change of long-term investment and adjustment for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling item for the (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2026 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred to could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

YOUDAO, INC.







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






(RMB and USD in thousands)
















As of December 31,


As of March 31,


As of March 31,



2025


2026


2026



RMB


RMB


USD (1)








Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


439,731


315,226


45,698

Restricted cash


1,990


1,846


268

Short-term investments


298,290


194,923


28,258

Accounts receivable, net


381,243


326,381


47,315

Inventories


140,776


116,763


16,927

Amounts due from NetEase Group


321,359


315,795


45,781

Prepayment and other current assets


139,117


149,084


21,612

Total current assets


1,722,506


1,420,018


205,859








Non-current assets:







Property, equipment and software, net


44,603


41,850


6,067

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


46,943


49,797


7,219

Long-term investments


19,811


21,141


3,065

Goodwill


109,944


109,944


15,939

Other assets, net


31,238


30,233


4,382

Total non-current assets


252,539


252,965


36,672








Total assets


1,975,045


1,672,983


242,531








Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit







Current liabilities:







Accounts payables


110,003


83,510


12,106

Payroll payable


294,824


162,205


23,515

Amounts due to NetEase Group


22,818


32,770


4,751

Contract liabilities


847,707


666,968


96,690

Taxes payable


43,515


86,528


12,544

Accrued liabilities and other payables


738,045


803,955


116,549

Short-term loan from NetEase Group


878,000


878,000


127,283

Total current liabilities


2,934,912


2,713,936


393,438








Non-current liabilities:







Long-term lease liabilities


18,840


21,372


3,098

Long-term loans from NetEase Group


926,588


814,866


118,131

Other non-current liabilities


28,802


24,475


3,548

Total non-current liabilities


974,230


860,713


124,777








Total liabilities


3,909,142


3,574,649


518,215








Shareholders' deficit:







Youdao's shareholders' deficit


(1,974,058)


(1,935,937)


(280,652)

Noncontrolling interests


39,961


34,271


4,968

Total shareholders' deficit


(1,934,097)


(1,901,666)


(275,684)








Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit


1,975,045


1,672,983


242,531


Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB6.8980 on the last trading day of March (March 31, 2026) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

YOUDAO, INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)




















Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2025


2025


2026


2026



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD (1)

Net revenues:









Learning services


602,414


727,233


627,477


90,965

Smart devices


190,498


176,545


109,405


15,860

Online marketing services


505,350


660,914


611,140


88,597

Total net revenues


1,298,262


1,564,692


1,348,022


195,422










Cost of revenues (2)


(684,035)


(859,314)


(745,729)


(108,108)

Gross profit


614,227


705,378


602,293


87,314










Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing expenses (2)


(357,641)


(437,143)


(382,183)


(55,405)

Research and development expenses (2)


(115,474)


(142,645)


(115,371)


(16,725)

General and administrative expenses (2)


(37,071)


(65,387)


(47,238)


(6,848)

Total operating expenses


(510,186)


(645,175)


(544,792)


(78,978)

Income from operations


104,041


60,203


57,501


8,336










Interest income


517


825


935


136

Interest expense


(16,104)


(14,919)


(13,609)


(1,973)

Others, net


(960)


(10,665)


3,483


504

Income before tax


87,494


35,444


48,310


7,003










Income tax (expenses)/benefits


(9,895)


510


(4,497)


(652)

Net income


77,599


35,954


43,813


6,351

Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(856)


12,292


(5,236)


(759)

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company


76,743


48,246


38,577


5,592










Basic net income per ADS


0.65


0.41


0.33


0.05

Diluted net income per ADS


0.64


0.40


0.32


0.05










Shares used in computing basic net income per ADS


117,594,976


118,601,505


118,671,804


118,671,804

Shares used in computing diluted net income per ADS


119,504,097


120,288,530


120,444,180


120,444,180










Note 1:









The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB6.8980 on the last trading day of March (March 31, 2026) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.


Note 2:

Share-based compensation in each category:

Cost of revenues


612


362


300


43

Sales and marketing expenses


728


792


1,300


188

Research and development expenses


2,352


9,723


4,781


693

General and administrative expenses


1,538


2,647


2,241


326










YOUDAO, INC.









UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION









(RMB and USD in thousands)




















Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2025


2025


2026


2026



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenues









Learning services


602,414


727,233


627,477


90,965

Smart devices


190,498


176,545


109,405


15,860

Online marketing services


505,350


660,914


611,140


88,597

Total net revenues


1,298,262


1,564,692


1,348,022


195,422










Cost of revenues









Learning services


242,111


272,528


250,027


36,247

Smart devices


90,851


109,291


65,713


9,526

Online marketing services


351,073


477,495


429,989


62,335

Total cost of revenues


684,035


859,314


745,729


108,108










Gross margin









Learning services


59.8 %


62.5 %


60.2 %


60.2 %

Smart devices


52.3 %


38.1 %


39.9 %


39.9 %

Online marketing services


30.5 %


27.8 %


29.6 %


29.6 %

Total gross margin


47.3 %


45.1 %


44.7 %


44.7 %

YOUDAO, INC.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS








(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)




















Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31,



2025


2025


2026


2026



RMB


RMB


RMB


USD










Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company


76,743


48,246


38,577


5,592

Add: share-based compensation


5,230


13,524


8,622


1,250

Less: gain from fair value change of long-term investment


-


-


(1,339)


(194)

Less: GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling item for the (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(297)


(3,024)


(970)


(141)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company


81,676


58,746


44,890


6,507



















Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS


0.69


0.50


0.38


0.06

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS


0.68


0.49


0.37


0.05










Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per ADS


117,594,976


118,601,505


118,671,804


118,671,804

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS


119,504,097


120,288,530


120,444,180


120,444,180

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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