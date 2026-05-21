Vipshop Holdings Limited: Vipshop Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 21, 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading off-price retailer in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 1.2% year over year to RMB26.6 billion (US$3.9 billion) from RMB26.3 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 1.2% year over year to RMB26.6 billion (US$3.9 billion) from RMB26.3 billion in the prior year period. GMV [1] for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 8.6% year over year to RMB56.9 billion from RMB52.4 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 8.6% year over year to RMB56.9 billion from RMB52.4 billion in the prior year period. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 6.8% year over year to RMB6.5 billion (US$941.6 million) from RMB6.1 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 6.8% year over year to RMB6.5 billion (US$941.6 million) from RMB6.1 billion in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 13.6% year over year to RMB2.2 billion (US$319.8 million) from RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 13.6% year over year to RMB2.2 billion (US$319.8 million) from RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders [2] for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB2.31 billion (US$334.2 million), compared with RMB2.31 billion in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB2.31 billion (US$334.2 million), compared with RMB2.31 billion in the prior year period. The number of active customers [3] for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 0.9% year over year to 41.7 million from 41.3 million in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 0.9% year over year to 41.7 million from 41.3 million in the prior year period. Total orders[4] for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 3.2% year over year to 172.6 million from 167.2 million in the prior year period.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "Our first-quarter performance was driven by strong apparel sales, supported by a successful Chinese New Year holiday when consumers responded enthusiastically to our seasonal, value-for-money collections. Our SVIP customer base achieved solid growth in both number and contribution, reflecting our long-standing appeal to high-value consumers. Alongside these results, we have made steady progress across our merchandising portfolio, customer engagement, and AI integration, all of which are helping to further leverage our off-price retail model for growth. With continued dedication to the brand-discount space, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth over the long term."

Mr. Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "We delivered an in-line quarter, reflecting a pull-forward of demand around the Chinese New Year, which concentrated activity in the first two months. Margins remained healthy and stable, supported by a stronger mix of higher-margin categories and disciplined operations. In April, we completed our annual dividend payout, and remain committed to delivering on our full-year shareholder return promises. With a solid financial position and consistent execution, we are well positioned to fund our strategic initiatives and business growth, while driving value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 1.2% year over year to RMB26.6 billion (US$3.9 billion) from RMB26.3 billion in the prior year period.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 6.8% year over year to RMB6.5 billion (US$941.6 million) from RMB6.1 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 24.4% from 23.2% in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB4.2 billion (US$603.8 million), compared with RMB4.0 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 was 15.7%, compared with 15.3% in the prior year period.

Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 billion (US$296.7 million), compared with RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were 7.7%, compared with 7.2% in the prior year period.

for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB2.0 billion (US$296.7 million), compared with RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were 7.7%, compared with 7.2% in the prior year period. Marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 1.8% year over year to RMB719.3 million (US$104.3 million) from RMB732.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2026 decreased to 2.7% from 2.8% in the prior year period.

Technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 0.2% year over year to RMB448.2 million (US$65.0 million) from RMB449.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2026 was 1.7%, which stayed flat as compared with that in the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB950.5 million (US$137.8 million), compared with RMB950.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.6%, which stayed flat as compared with that in the prior year period.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 9.7% year over year to RMB2.5 billion (US$362.1 million) from RMB2.3 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 9.4% from 8.7% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the first quarter of 2026, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 3.5% year over year to RMB2.7 billion (US$394.1 million) from RMB2.6 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 10.2% from 10.0% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 13.6% year over year to RMB2.2 billion (US$319.8 million) from RMB1.9 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 8.3% from 7.4% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the first quarter of 2026 increased to RMB4.48 (US$0.65) from RMB3.72 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the first quarter of 2026, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, was RMB2.31 billion (US$334.2 million), compared with RMB2.31 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the first quarter of 2026 was 8.7%, compared with 8.8% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the first quarter of 2026 increased to RMB4.68 (US$0.68) from RMB4.43 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 492,729,110.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB28.3 billion (US$4.1 billion) and short term investments of RMB2.7 billion (US$389.2 million).

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB2.0 billion (US$283.8 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended

March 31,

2025

RMB'000 March 31,

2026

RMB'000 March 31,

2026

US$'000 Net cash (used in) generated from operating

activities (1,030,275) 1,957,468 283,773 Reconciling items:





Net impact from internet financing activities[11] (74,740) 95,315 13,818 Capital expenditures (680,205) (438,378) (63,551) Free cash (outflow) inflow (1,785,220) 1,614,405 234,040





For the trailing twelve months ended

March 31,

2025



RMB'000 March 31,

2026



RMB'000 March 31,

2026



US$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities 8,659,431 10,441,988 1,513,770 Reconciling items:





Net impact from internet financing activities 44,016 134,981 19,568 Capital expenditures (3,530,728) (1,824,710) (264,527) Free cash inflow 5,172,719 8,752,259 1,268,811

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB24.5 billion and RMB25.8 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 5% to 0%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on March 31, 2026 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on March 31, 2026 or at any other rate.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Time, 7:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below.

Registration Link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI71549415d6954eecad77793367ea5b63

Once pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN via email. To join the conference, participants should use the dial-in details followed by the PIN code.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tqxh35wg. An archived webcast will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading off-price retailer in China. Vipshop offers high-quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at deep discounts through diverse online and offline channels. Since its founding in 2008, the Company has built a large and loyal customer base and extensive brand partnerships. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the off-price retailer market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding needs for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative consolidated statements of income and cash flows for the period presented and the detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270") have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the periods presented in this press release, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenues. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of technology platform, and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732

Email: [email protected]

[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total value of all products and services sold through the Company's online channels, Shan Shan Outlets (including Vipshop Outlet REIT operated and managed by Shan Shan Outlets), and other Vipshop offline stores during the given period, including the Company's Vipshop App mobile application, vip.com website, Vipshop WeChat Mini-Program, online stores that are operated at third-party platforms, Shan Shan Outlets and its corresponding Vipshop Outlet REIT, as well as Vipshop offline stores, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. Out of prudence, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses. [2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which, for the periods presented in this press release, is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iii) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. [3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's Vipshop mobile app, vip.com website and Vipshop WeChat Mini-Program at least once during the relevant period. [4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the given period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online channels, including the Company's Vipshop App mobile application, vip.com website, Vipshop WeChat Mini-Program, online stores that are operated at third-party platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned. [5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. [6] Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. [8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. [9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. [10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. [11] Net impact from internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,2025 March 31,2026 March 31,2026

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000







Product revenues 24,293,121 24,331,594 3,527,340 Other revenues (1) 1,975,422 2,242,915 325,154 Total net revenues 26,268,543 26,574,509 3,852,494 Cost of revenues (20,186,333) (20,079,359) (2,910,896) Gross profit 6,082,210 6,495,150 941,598 Operating expenses:





Fulfillment expenses (2) (1,889,954) (2,046,921) (296,741) Marketing expenses (732,148) (719,311) (104,278) Technology and content expenses (449,071) (448,211) (64,977) General and administrative expenses (950,795) (950,456) (137,787) Total operating expenses (4,021,968) (4,164,899) (603,783) Other operating income 216,556 167,518 24,285 Income from operations 2,276,798 2,497,769 362,100 Investment (loss) gain and revaluation of investments (37,459) 51,183 7,420 Interest expense (10,240) (29,911) (4,336) Interest income 222,950 180,023 26,098 Exchange loss (12,936) (18,812) (2,727) Income before income tax expense and share of income of equity

method investees 2,439,113 2,680,252 388,555 Income tax expenses (507,667) (519,290) (75,281) Share of income of equity method investees 48,865 102,523 14,863 Net income 1,980,311 2,263,485 328,137 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (37,466) (57,177) (8,289) Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,942,845 2,206,308 319,848







Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3):





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:





-Basic 102,682,285 96,026,819 96,026,819 -Diluted 104,315,110 98,545,822 98,545,822







Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share





Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic 18.92 22.98 3.33 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted 18.62 22.39 3.25







Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)





Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Basic 3.78 4.60 0.67 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--Diluted 3.72 4.48 0.65 (1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from the Shan Shan

Outlets,fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform access for sales of their products, revenue from third-

party logistics services, loan facilitation service income and membership fee income. (2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB 1.3 billion and RMB 1.4 billion in the three month

periods ended March 31,2025 and March 31,2026, respectively. (3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with each Class A

ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all matters that are subject to

shareholder vote.

















Three Months Ended

March 31,2025 March 31,2026 March 31,2026

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating

expenses as follows:





Fulfillment expenses 20,177 15,086 2,187 Marketing expenses 7,042 12,106 1,755 Technology and content expenses 88,845 68,363 9,911 General and administrative expenses 234,539 125,090 18,134 Total 350,603 220,645 31,987

Vipshop Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

































December 31,2025 March 31,2026 March 31,2026

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 22,990,435 27,659,303 4,009,757 Restricted cash 1,132,729 607,548 88,076 Short term investments 5,777,222 2,684,723 389,203 Accounts receivable, net 889,220 734,404 106,466 Amounts due from related parties,net 762,781 732,386 106,174 Other receivables and prepayments,net 2,860,301 2,951,043 427,811 Loan receivables,net 9,166 9,624 1,395 Inventories 5,153,413 4,621,665 670,001 Total current assets 39,575,267 40,000,696 5,798,883 NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Property and equipment, net 18,311,533 17,954,802 2,602,900 Deposits for property and equipment 6,420 8,016 1,162 Land use rights, net 10,426,682 10,429,432 1,511,950 Intangible assets, net 324,067 323,122 46,843 Investment in equity method investees 3,136,784 3,382,701 490,389 Other investments 4,800,356 4,842,845 702,065 Held-to-maturity securities - 802,366 116,319 Other long-term assets 351,085 242,204 35,112 Goodwill 755,213 755,213 109,483 Deferred tax assets, net 757,113 781,454 113,287 Operating lease right-of-use assets 398,798 402,568 58,360 Total non-current assets 39,268,051 39,924,723 5,787,870 TOTAL ASSETS 78,843,318 79,925,419 11,586,753







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Short term loans 5,844,620 6,559,600 950,942 Accounts payable 12,536,639 11,403,704 1,653,190 Advance from customers 1,890,586 1,694,602 245,666 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,941,146 11,350,723 1,645,509 Amounts due to related parties 101,782 103,585 15,017 Deferred income 520,853 533,532 77,346 Operating lease liabilities 47,458 44,436 6,442 Total current liabilities 30,883,084 31,690,182 4,594,112 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Deferred tax liability 707,322 763,187 110,639 Deferred income-non current 2,252,797 2,234,957 324,001 Operating lease liabilities 556,951 564,338 81,812 Total non-current liabilities 3,517,070 3,562,482 516,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES 34,400,154 35,252,664 5,110,564







EQUITY:





Total shareholders' equity (US$0.0001 par value, 500 million shares

authorized, 106.9 million shares issued, and 96.1 million shares

outstanding as of March 31, 2026) (4) 41,004,749 41,248,690 5,979,804 Non-controlling interests 3,438,415 3,424,065 496,385 Total shareholders' equity 44,443,164 44,672,755 6,476,189 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 78,843,318 79,925,419 11,586,753 (4) The number of treasury stock as of March 31, 2026 was 10.8 million, all of which are Class A ordinary shares repurchased under the share

repurchase program.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









Three Months Ended

March 31,2025 March 31,2026 March 31,2026

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Income from operations 2,276,798 2,497,769 362,100 Share-based compensation expenses 350,603 220,645 31,987 Non-GAAP income from operations 2,627,401 2,718,414 394,087















Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,942,845 2,206,308 319,848 Share-based compensation expenses 350,603 220,645 31,987 Investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding

dividends 37,459 (51,183) (7,420) Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(5) 61 (38,362) (5,561) Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (22,583) (31,785) (4,608) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 2,308,385 2,305,623 334,246 (5) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment gain and revaluation of investments on the share of equity

method investments.







Shares used in calculating earnings per share:





Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:





-Basic 102,682,285 96,026,819 96,026,819 -Diluted 104,315,110 98,545,822 98,545,822







Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary share





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--

Basic 22.48 24.01 3.48 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--

Diluted 22.13 23.40 3.39















Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to 5 ADSs)





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--

Basic 4.50 4.80 0.70 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders--

Diluted 4.43 4.68 0.68









SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited