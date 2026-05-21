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WKN: 881902 | ISIN: US1492051065 | Ticker-Symbol: CO2A
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:05
2,440 Euro
+1,67 % +0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4402,92014:55
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Cato Corporation: Cato Reports 1Q Earnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported net income of $9.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share for the first quarter ended May 2, 2026, compared to net income of $3.3 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.

Sales for the first quarter ended May 2, 2026 were $169.5 million, or an increase of 0.7% from sales of $168.4 million for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025. The Company's same-store sales for the quarter increased 3%.

"Our results significantly benefited from the refund claim of IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariffs in the quarter. Our sales trend softened as the quarter continued in part due to higher fuel prices pressuring our customers' discretionary income," said John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer." For the foreseeable future we expect our sales to be negatively impacted by rising inflation, especially fuel and food prices, which will reduce our customers' discretionary income."

First quarter gross margin as a percentage of sales was 37.2% in 2026 and 35.1% in 2025. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of sales is due in part to a pre-tax $5.7 million tariff refund claim partially offset by lower merchandise contribution caused in part by higher sales of marked-down goods. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $53.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $55.3 million in 2025 due to decreases in corporate payroll expense, insurance costs and equipment maintenance partially offset by incentive compensation expense. Selling, General and Administrative expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 31.8% in 2026 compared to 32.8% in 2025. Interest and other income were $1.2 million in both 2026 and 2025. Income tax expense for the quarter decreased to $0.5 million in 2026 from $0.9 million in 2025. The decrease in tax expense is primarily due to a reduction in foreign taxes.

Additionally, the Company bought back 107,823 shares during the quarter.

During the first quarter ended May 2, 2026, the Company opened two stores and closed six stores. As of May 2, 2026, the Company operated 1,065 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,109 stores in 31 states as of May 2, 2025.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not a historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational financial results, activities or opportunities, and potential impacts and effects of events, risks or contingencies are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, prevailing social, economic, political and public health conditions and uncertainties, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, inflation, wage rates, tax rates, interest rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; changes in laws or regulations affecting our business, including but not limited to tariffs and taxes; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental action regarding, or responses to, the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; our ability to open new stores in attractive locations and the ability of any such new stores to grow and perform as expected; underperformance or other factors that may lead to a continuation or acceleration of store closures and negative affect on the Company's profitability; adverse weather, public health threats, acts of war or aggression or similar conditions that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

THE CATO CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MAY 2, 2026 AND MAY 3, 2025
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ended



May 2,

%


May 3,

%


2026

Sales


2025

Sales









REVENUES








Retail sales

$

169,410

100.0 %


$

168,419

100.0 %

Other revenue (principally finance,








late fees and layaway charges)


1,694

1.0 %



1,823

1.1 %









Total revenues


171,104

101.0 %



170,242

101.1 %









GROSS MARGIN (Memo)


63,070

37.2 %



59,101

35.1 %









COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET








Cost of goods sold


106,340

62.8 %



109,318

64.9 %

Selling, general and administrative


53,930

31.8 %



55,325

32.8 %

Depreciation


2,236

1.3 %



2,564

1.5 %

Interest and other income


(1,233)

-0.7 %



(1,202)

-0.7 %









Costs and expenses, net


161,273

95.2 %



166,005

98.6 %

















Income Before Income Taxes


9,831

5.8 %



4,237

2.5 %









Income Tax Expense


522

0.3 %



928

0.6 %









Net Income

$

9,309

5.5 %


$

3,309

2.0 %

















Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.47



$

0.17


















Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.47



$

0.17


THE CATO CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)









May 2,



January 31,


2026



2026


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)








ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,412



$

16,788

Short-term investments


55,558




56,859

Restricted cash


2,675




2,675

Accounts receivable - net


33,159




25,462

Merchandise inventories


92,490




83,696

Other current assets


7,928




7,787








Total Current Assets


217,222




193,267








Property and Equipment - net


52,504




53,748








Other Assets


20,720




20,471








Right-of-Use Assets, net


148,734




153,933








TOTAL

$

439,180



$

421,419








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Current Liabilities

$

116,130



$

102,385








Current Lease Liability


52,088




53,507








Noncurrent Liabilities


11,318




11,272








Lease Liability


92,939




96,941








Stockholders' Equity


166,705




157,314








TOTAL

$

439,180



$

421,419

SOURCE The Cato Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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