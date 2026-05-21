Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPKP | ISIN: US68622V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XP
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 13:01
11,505 Euro
-0,56 % -0,065
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANON & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANON & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,56011,58514:57
11,56511,58514:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 11:12 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Partners with Organon to Export Combination Therapies to Southeast Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Pharmaceutical announced that it has signed a supply agreement with global healthcare company Organon to export three combination medicines for the Malaysian and Philippine markets, expanding the companies' partnership in Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, Hanmi will supply three finished combination products in the cardiovascular and respiratory therapeutic areas, while Organon will be responsible for marketing, distribution, and sales in the local markets. The two companies plan to pursue phased regulatory approvals and product launches in Malaysia and the Philippines, with the potential to expand their collaboration over the mid to long term.

Organon, established in 2021 is a global healthcare company with a portfolio of over 70 products across a range of therapeutic areas. Through a deep commercial ability and trusted manufacturing network, Organon brings these important medicines and devices to patients when and where they need them in over 140 markets, including Southeast Asia.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical has previously expanded its global presence through partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies. The current agreement with Organon builds on Hanmi's experience in global collaborations and is expected to support the company's commercial expansion in the Southeast Asian market.

Southeast Asia is widely regarded as a rapidly growing pharmaceutical market driven by population growth and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In particular, demand for combination therapies is rising as the number of patients with chronic conditions such as hypertension continues to increase.

"At Organon, we are committed to improving access to medicines that address the greatest health needs in the communities we serve," said Mazen Altaruti, President, Organon Emerging Markets. "This partnership with Hanmi reflects our shared focus on expanding treatment options for patients in Malaysia and the Philippines and advancing more equitable access to care across the region."

Sean Hwang, CEO of Hanmi Pharmaceutical, said, "Hanmi will continue accelerating its global expansion with our diverse portfolio of combination therapies, which represent one of the company's core strengths. Through our collaboration with Organon, we aim to improve treatment accessibility for patients in Southeast Asia."

¦ Contact info:

Official Websites: www.hanmipharm.com, www.linkedin.com/company/hanmipharm
innovation@hanmi.co.kr, +82-02-410-0467

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b62e29c9-0e09-4dad-9cb8-6e47fb8415db


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.