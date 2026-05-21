EW Healthcare Partners: Grundium Acquires Visiopharm to Create Integrated Precision Pathology Platform

The combined platform brings together digital slide scanning and AI-driven precision pathology software to accelerate accessible and scalable adoption of precision diagnostics

TAMPERE, FI AND COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Grundium Oy, a leader in advanced digital scanning backed by US-based healthcare private equity firm EW Healthcare Partners, has today announced the acquisition of Visiopharm A/S, a leading AI-driven precision pathology software company. The acquisition is a significant step towards Grundium's strategy to build a broader digital and computational pathology platform.

The combined business brings together complementary capabilities from Grundium's cutting-edge imaging platform and Visiopharm's AI-driven precision pathology software, creating an accessible end-to-end solution for diagnostic laboratories, biopharmaceutical development, and research.

As precision diagnostics advances, digital pathology enables physicians, researchers and laboratories to access accurate and reproducible biomarker assessment while managing increasing workload and complexity. The combined platform addresses these challenges by enabling more efficient, scalable digital pathology, while expanding access through compact scanning solutions that lower costs and remove infrastructure barriers.

By combining Grundium's scanner portfolio with Visiopharm's AI-driven software, the platform supports a broad range of use cases, from individual laboratory workflows to enterprise-scale deployments, biomarker development, translational research, clinical studies, and companion diagnostic programs.

Grundium and Visiopharm have already worked together integrating their solutions on behalf of laboratories and the acquisition further builds on this established partnership.

For existing customers and partners, continuity remains a priority. Grundium's digital scanners and Visiopharm's precision pathology software will continue to be supported and available independently, enabling customers to continue with their current solutions or combine capabilities as their needs evolve.

"Precision medicine begins with precision pathology," said Mika Kuisma, CEO of Grundium. "By combining Grundium's imaging technologies with Visiopharm's advanced AI applications, we are creating a stronger foundation for physicians and laboratories to adopt high-value workflows and scale them over time. Together, we can help make precision pathology more accessible, practical, and impactful for customers worldwide.

"Grundium and Visiopharm bring together highly complementary capabilities," said Michael Grunkin, CEO of Visiopharm. "This combination allows us to connect biomarker analysis, imaging, and quality management in new ways, while continuing to support the software and workflows our customers rely on today. Together, we are better positioned to support the next phase of precision diagnostics."

"When we invested in Grundium, our thesis was to create a differentiated digital pathology platform," said Evis Hursever, CEO and Managing Director at EW Healthcare Partners. "The acquisition of Visiopharm is a transformational step, adding leading AI capabilities and accelerating Grundium's evolution into a comprehensive platform that will deliver better insights for physicians, researchers and patients."

"Digital pathology has the potential to drastically improve diagnostic accuracy, workflow efficiency and global access to expert care. The platform we are creating brings these capabilities together to make diagnosis faster, more reliable and more efficient, transforming patient care and supporting the development of new breakthrough treatments, particularly in oncology," said Andy Thomson, Operating Partner at EW Healthcare Partners and Chair of the Board of Grundium.

About Grundium

A global leader in digital pathology imaging technology, Grundium advances access to digital pathology with slide scanning solutions designed for demanding professional workflows. Founded in 2015 by former Nokia engineers, the Finland-based company develops compact, high-quality digital pathology scanners for healthcare, education, and research environments. Built on more than 20 years of experience in optics, sensors, and precision device engineering, Grundium's imaging solutions combine advanced technology with intuitive usability and exceptional design.

About Visiopharm

Visiopharm is a leading provider of AI-driven precision pathology software for research, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical services. In research, it is a technology leader providing tools that help scientists, pathologists, and image analysis experts produce accurate data for all types of tissue-based research. In diagnostics, it is a leader within clinical applications, with no fewer than nine diagnostic algorithms cleared under IVDR for EU and UK customers. Founded in 2002, Denmark-based Visiopharm operates internationally with over 750 customer accounts in more than 40 countries.

About EW Healthcare Partners

With over $2 billion of capital raised since 2014, EW Healthcare Partners seeks to make growth equity investments in fast-growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and Europe. EW Healthcare Partners has a singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in numerous healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages, and geographies. The team of senior investment professionals, operating partners and advisors is based in New York, London, and Houston. For more information, see https://www.ewhealthcare.com

For more information please contact us at contact@grundium.com and jlb@visiopharm.com

SOURCE: EW Healthcare Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/grundium-acquires-visiopharm-to-create-integrated-precision-pathology-1168733