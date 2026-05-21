SCS Global Services Approved as Validation and Verification Body for ART TREES

Designation Authorizes SCS to Audit REDD+ Programs on Leading Jurisdictional Carbon Registry

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party sustainability certification and verification, has been approved as a Validation and Verification Body (VVB) for the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) TREES program. The designation authorizes SCS to independently validate and verify jurisdictional REDD+ programs seeking to issue carbon credits on the ART Registry.

ART TREES (The REDD+ Environmental Excellence Standard) is widely recognized as a high-integrity jurisdictional REDD+ crediting standard, designed to address key environmental and social risks that have historically been associated with REDD+ Programs, including leakage, baseline setting, and social and environmental safeguards. The standard enables national and subnational governments jurisdictions to generate high-quality carbon credits at scale for verified reductions in deforestation and forest degradation.

Credits issued under TREES must pass a rigorous third-party audit process - conducted by approved VVBs - to confirm that emission reductions meet the program's measurement, monitoring, reporting, and safeguards requirements. As a result, ART-issued credits are designed to meet the expectations of leading corporate buyers, including hyperscalers and multinational companies, looking for high-quality, large-volume solutions aligned with carbon market integrity standards.

SCS brings more than four decades of environmental verification expertise to this work, with a strong track record supporting complex jurisdictional and national-scale REDD+ programs. Its GHG verification team has conducted validation and verification activities of scores of large-scale projects under the Verra standards (Verified Carbon Standard, Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard, Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard), the World Bank's Forest Carbon Partnership Facility, and the BioCarbon Fund's Initiative for Sustainable Forest Landscapes, in more than 15 countries, including Indonesia, Madagascar, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. SCS combines deep technical expertise with global reach, supported by auditors fluent in local laws, customs, and languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Swahili. The organization holds accreditation through the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), providing ongoing quality assurance of its audit practice.

"ART TREE's approval of SCS as a VVB reflects the depth and rigor of our team's work across the world's most complex jurisdictional REDD+ programs," said Christie Pollet-Young, Vice President of Climate, SCS Global Services. "We look forward to supporting the integrity and credibility of REDD+ markets through this new role with ART."

ART is administered by Winrock International and maintains a public registry of verified programs, credit issuances, retirements, and cancellations. SCS' addition to the list of approved VVBs reflects the growing demand for high-quality, third-party verification as the jurisdictional forest carbon market matures.

For more information about SCS GHG Forestry verification services, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/sustainable-forestry.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-global-services-approved-as-validation-and-verification-body-1169100