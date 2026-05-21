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WKN: A2QLRE | ISIN: US62955J1034 | Ticker-Symbol: NO8
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 11:13
18,000 Euro
-1,10 % -0,200
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NOV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,00018,60014:59
18,00018,60014:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 12:36 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NOV Inc.: NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Supplemental Dividend

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, payable on June 26, 2026 to each stockholder of record on June 12, 2026.

NOV also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a supplemental cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock as part of the Company's 2025 return of capital plan. The supplemental dividend is payable on June 12, 2026 to each stockholder of record on June 1, 2026.

About NOV
NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 160 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely and efficiently produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from the actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by NOV with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.

Source: NOV Inc.

CONTACT:
Amie D'Ambrosio
Director, Investor Relations
(713) 375-3826
amie.dambrosio@nov.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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