Computer Modelling Group Ltd: Computer Modelling Group Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG Group" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2026 ("Fiscal 2026"), and the approval by its Board of Directors (the "Board") of the payment of a cash dividend of $0.01 per Common Share for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

FOURTH QUARTER 2026 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

Total revenue remained flat (5% Organic decline (1) and 5% growth from acquisitions) at $33.7 million;

and 5% growth from acquisitions) at $33.7 million; Recurring revenue (2) increased by 11% (5% Organic growth and 6% growth from acquisitions) to $26.9 million;

increased by 11% (5% Organic growth and 6% growth from acquisitions) to $26.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 12% to $11.8 million;

increased by 12% to $11.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) was 35%, compared to 31% in the comparative period;

was 35%, compared to 31% in the comparative period; Earnings per share was $0.07, a 17% increase

Free Cash Flow(1) increased by 25% to $8.7 million; Free Cash flow per share increased to $0.11 from $0.08.



FISCAL 2026 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

Total revenue decreased by 3% (13% Organic decline and 10% growth from acquisitions) to $126.2 million;

Recurring revenue increased by 6% (6% Organic decline and 12% was growth from acquisitions) to $92.2 million;

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 18% to $36.1 million;

Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 29%, compared to 34% in the comparative period;

Earnings per share was $0.21, a 22% decrease;

Free Cash Flow decreased by 24% to $21 million; Free Cash flow per share decreased to $0.25 from $0.33.

(1) Organic growth/decline, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Recurring revenue, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share are not standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. For more description see under Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" heading.

(2) Recurring revenue includes Annuity/maintenance licenses and Annuity license fee and excludes Perpetual licenses and Professional Services

OVERVIEW

In Fiscal 2026, the Company exited the year with positive organic Recurring revenue growth in the fourth quarter, while also completing two acquisitions, closing a $100 million credit facility, and maturing the organizational infrastructure needed to deploy capital at greater scale.

Total revenue declined 3% for the full year, as growth in Recurring revenue was more than offset by the expected decline in professional services. The professional services decline of approximately $5.4 million fell just below the $6-$7 million range provided at the end of the year ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the year declined to $36.1 million, reflecting both the reduction in professional services and the impact of lower organic Recurring revenue through the first three quarters. Free Cash Flow declined to $21 million, impacted by lower funds from operations and by capital expenditures in the year that were elevated relative to the Company's normal run-rate and are not expected to recur at the same level in the year ending March 31, 2027 ("Fiscal 2027").

Fourth quarter Recurring revenue was supported by two primary factors. First, a multi-year simulation software licensing agreement with a major international operator, signed in November 2025, began to contribute revenue in the quarter. Secondly, Sharp Reflections delivered a strong quarter and the fourth quarter marked the first period in which Sharp contributed to organic growth, having crossed the one-year ownership threshold on January 1, 2026. In both cases, the accounting treatment of the underlying contracts concentrates revenue recognition in the fourth quarter, when contracts are signed or renewed.

During the year, the Company initiated a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB). To date, a total of 4,760,700 common shares has been repurchased and cancelled under the program. Share repurchases under the NCIB were conducted opportunistically and represent a use of available cash separate from the Company's primary capital allocation priority of funding acquisitions.

The Company's capital allocation strategy remains unchanged: to deploy 100% of Free Cash Flow into high-return opportunities, with a disciplined focus on acquisitions that expand the recurring revenue base and enhance the potential for long-term cash flow generation.

We expect organic Recurring revenue to be stable for Fiscal 2027, notwithstanding an expectation of negative organic Recurring revenue growth in the first quarter. The first quarter is expected to be the final quarter lapping the contract loss incurred in the second quarter of Fiscal 2026. Performance is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year, consistent with the seasonal pattern evident in Fiscal 2026 in which approximately 55% of Recurring revenue was recognized in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year.

Professional services revenue will reflect an approximate $6 million comparative headwind in Fiscal 2027 relative to Fiscal 2026. The decline is expected to be attributable to CoFlow related development funding that was recognized as professional services revenue during Fiscal 2026 but ended in the third quarter, the continued planned reduction in non-core professional services activity at Bluware, partially offset by positive contributions from Rose Subsurface. It is a goal of the company to shift the revenue mix towards a higher percentage of software revenue and the reduction in professional services is a natural part of the shift.

As it continues down its growth path and executes on its capital allocation strategy, the Company continues to actively explore transaction opportunities and engage in active discussions around potential acquisitions and growth opportunities to increase market share. The Company expects to make targeted investments in Fiscal 2027 in two areas: scaling CMG's M&A execution, integration, and shared services capabilities; and advancing product initiatives that we expect to drive long-term Recurring revenue growth. These investments are deliberate and tied to future growth potential. The Company does not expect them to result in a reduction in Adjusted EBITDA relative to Fiscal 2026, as the benefit of organic Recurring revenue stability and continued acquisition contribution are expected to offset the incremental investment. We expect Free Cash Flow to improve year-over-year in Fiscal 2027, reflecting both improvement in financial management and discipline and the non-recurrence of the elevated capital expenditures incurred in Fiscal 2026.

Q4 2026 Dividend

Computer Modelling Group's Board approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per Common Share. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2026.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended March 31,

Year ended March 31, ($ thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 % change 2026 2025 % change Annuity/maintenance licenses 17,654 19,436 (9)% 76,581 77,525 (1)% Annuity license fee 9,275 4,728 96% 15,629 9,280 68% Recurring revenue(1)(2) 26,929 24,164 11% 92,210 86,805 6% Perpetual license 656 554 18% 2,396 5,617 (57)% Total software license revenue 27,585 24,718 12% 94,606 92,422 2% Professional services 6,085 8,965 (32)% 31,583 37,024 (15)% Total Revenue 33,670 33,683 -% 126,189 129,446 (3)% Cost of revenue 5,556 6,749 (18)% 23,031 24,940 (8)% Operating expenses Sales & marketing 4,298 5,094 (16)% 19,426 18,617 4% Research and development 8,836 8,129 9% 32,459 30,145 8% General & administrative 5,620 4,876 15% 24,228 21,599 12% Operating expenses 18,754 18,099 4% 76,113 70,361 8% Operating profit 9,360 8,835 6% 27,045 34,145 (21)% Net income 5,427 5,102 6% 17,416 22,434 (22)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 11,755 10,498 12% 36,103 44,006 (18)% Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 35- 31- 4- 29- 34- (5)- Earnings per share - basic & diluted 0.07 0.06 17% 0.21 0.27 (22)% Funds flow from operations per share - basic 0.12 0.10 20% 0.31 0.38 (18)% Free Cash Flow per share - basic(1) 0.11 0.08 38% 0.25 0.33 (24)%

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section.

(2) Included in the number is a reduction of $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three months and year ended March 31, 2026, respectively ($0.5 million and $0.8 million for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025, respectively), attributed to the amortization of a deferred revenue fair value reduction recognized on acquisition.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

Non-IFRS Measures

In this press release, reference is made to Organic growth/decline, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Recurring revenue, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share, which are not measures of financial performance under IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). These metrics and measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have meanings prescribed under IFRS, and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. These measures are provided as information complementary to those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of our operating results from the perspective of management. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or in lieu of a review of our financial information reported under IFRS. Definitions and reconciliations for all terms above can be found in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 (the "MD&A"), filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations

Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated as funds flow from operations less capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities. Free Cash Flow's most directly comparable IFRS measure is funds flow from operations. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated by dividing Free Cash Flow by the number of weighted average outstanding shares during the period.

Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods. Management uses Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share to help measure the capacity of the Company to pay dividends and invest in business growth opportunities.

Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2026 ($ thousands, unless otherwise stated) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Funds flow from operations 6,515 7,101 9,937 8,227 5,524 3,588 7,068 9,701 Capital expenditures (93) (236) (432) (661) (542) (1,080) (723) (215) Repayment of lease liabilities (743) (769) (689) (549) (526) (541) (539) (736) Free Cash Flow 5,679 6,096 8,816 7,017 4,456 1,967 5,806 8,750 Weighted average shares - basic (thousands) 81,476 81,887 82,753 83,064 83,090 84,058 82,957 80,511 Free Cash Flow per share - basic 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.08 0.05 0.02 0.07 0.11 Funds flow from operations per share- basic 0.08 0.09 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.04 0.09 0.12

Free Cash Flow increased by 25% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year primarily due to higher fund flow from operations and lower capital expenditure in the quarter.

Free Cash Flow decreased by 24%, for the year ended March 31, 2026 from the same periods of the previous fiscal year. The decrease was due to lower funds flow from operations in the year and higher capital expenditure.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin refers to net income before adjusting for depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, income and other taxes, stock-based compensation, retirement allowance for senior management, restructuring cost, foreign exchange gains and losses, repayment of lease obligations, asset impairments, acquisition related costs and other expenses directly related to business combinations, including compensation expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA is most directly comparable to IFRS measures operating income, net income, or liquidity but should not be construed as an alternative to such financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is most directly comparable to IFRS measure net income divided by revenue but should not be construed as an alternative thereof. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are amortized, financed or taxed. In addition, management has determined that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a more accurate measurement of the Company's operating performance and our ability to generate earnings as compared to EBITDA and EBITDA Margin.

Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) 5,427 5,102 17,416 22,434 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 2,638 2,368 10,249 8,465 Acquisition costs 433 216 974 2,567 Stock-based compensation (212) (435) 467 2,625 Retirement allowance 500 - 1,071 - (Gain) Loss on contingent consideration - 88 (126) 2,151 Deferred revenue amortization on acquisition fair value reduction 156 535 483 845 Income and other tax expense (recovery) 2,650 2,154 6,718 10,448 Interest income (72) (313) (962) (2,605) Interest expense 246 189 246 189 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 725 1,143 1,909 (363) Repayment of lease liabilities (736) (549) (2,342) (2,750) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 11,755 10,498 36,103 44,006 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 35- 31- 29- 34-

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to definition of the measures above.



Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12% during the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period of the previous year, of which 6% was growth from acquisitions and the remaining 6% from organic growth. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by improved underlying operating performance during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 18% for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to the same period of the previous year, of which 3% of the increase was due to growth from acquisitions, partially offset by a 21% Organic decline due to higher expenses and lower revenue

Organic Growth/ Organic Decline

Organic growth and organic decline are not standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. Organic growth/decline on a quarterly and year-to-date basis is most directly comparable to IFRS measure revenue and net income of businesses under CMG Group's ownership for a year or longer beginning from the first full quarter in the current and comparative period. The Company measures organic growth/ organic decline on a quarterly and year-to-date basis at the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA levels and includes revenue and Adjusted EBITDA under CMG Group's ownership for a year or longer, beginning from the first full quarter of CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period(s). For example, Bluware-Headwave Ventures Inc. ("BHV") was acquired on September 25, 2023 (Q2 2024). September 25, 2024, marked one full year of ownership under CMG Group and on October 1, 2024 (Q3 2025), which is the first full quarter under CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period, started being tracked under Organic growth. Any revenue and Adjusted EBITDA generated by BHV prior to October 1, 2024, would not be included in Organic growth/ organic decline. Sharp was acquired on November 12, 2024 (Q3 2025) and has marked one full year of ownership under CMG Group and hence is included in organic growth/decline from January 1, 2026 (Q4 2026). SeisWare International Inc. was acquired on July 30, 2025 and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on October 1, 2026. Rose & Associates, LLP was acquired on March 25, 2026 and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on April 1, 2027.

For further clarity, current statements include Organic growth from the following:

CMG and BHV revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Sharp revenue and Adjusted EBITDA generated beginning January 1, 2026

Recurring Revenue

Recurring revenue represents the revenue recognized during the period from contracts that are recurring in nature and includes revenue recognized as "Annuity/maintenance licenses" and "Annuity license fee". We believe that Recurring revenue is an indicator of business expansion and provides management with visibility into our ability to generate predictable cash flows.

The table under "Revenue" heading reconciles Recurring revenue to total revenue for the periods indicated.

REVENUE

Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2026 2025 % change 2026 2025 % change Annuity/maintenance licenses 17,654 19,436 (9)% 76,581 77,525 (1)% Annuity license fee 9,275 4,728 96% 15,629 9,280 68% Recurring revenue(1) (2) 26,929 24,164 11% 92,210 86,805 6% Perpetual licenses 656 554 18% 2,396 5,617 (57)% Total software license revenue 27,585 24,718 12% 94,606 92,422 2% Professional services 6,085 8,965 (32)% 31,583 37,024 (15)% Total revenue 33,670 33,683 -% 126,189 129,446 (3)%

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure.

(2) Total software revenue includes the amortization of a fair value reduction of deferred revenue recognized on acquisition, which has reduced post acquisition revenues by $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three months and year ended March 31, 2026, respectively ($0.5 million and $0.8 million for the three months and year ended March 31, 2025, respectively).

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 (thousands of Canadian $) Assets Current assets: Cash 24,100 43,884 Restricted cash 146 362 Short-term investment 3,700 - Trade and other receivables 29,159 41,457 Prepaid expenses 3,659 2,572 Prepaid income taxes 3,671 1,641 64,435 89,916 Other long-term asset 1,324 - Intangible assets 68,876 59,955 Right-of-use assets 26,252 28,443 Property and equipment 11,175 10,157 Goodwill 25,032 15,814 Deferred tax asset 212 471 Total assets 197,306 204,756 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities 16,749 18,452 Income taxes payable 2,280 2,667 Acquisition holdback payable 3,008 188 Acquisition earnout payable - 3,864 Deferred revenue 39,294 40,276 Lease liabilities 2,549 2,278 Government loan 320 310 64,200 68,035 Lease liabilities 32,656 34,668 Revolving credit facility 6,628 - Government loan 1,119 1,319 Other long-term liabilities 838 1,725 Deferred tax liabilities 13,534 13,102 Total liabilities 118,975 118,849 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 91,453 94,849 Contributed surplus 15,922 15,460 Cumulative translation adjustment 5,386 4,326 Deficit (34,430) (28,728) Total shareholders' equity 78,331 85,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 197,306 204,756

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Year ended March 31, 2026



2025



(thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts) Revenue 126,189 129,446 Cost of revenue 23,031 24,940 Gross profit 103,158 104,506 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 19,426 18,617 Research and development 32,459 30,142 General and administrative 24,228 21,599 76,113 70,358 Operating profit 27,045 34,148 Finance income 962 2,968 Finance costs (3,999) (2,080) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 126 (2,151) Profit before income and other taxes 24,134 32,885 Income and other taxes 6,718 10,448 Net income 17,416 22,437



Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,060 4,693 Other comprehensive income 1,060 4,693 Total comprehensive income 18,476 27,130 Net income per share - basic & diluted 0.21 0.27 Dividend per share 0.08 0.20



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Year ended March 31, 2026



2025



(thousands of Canadian $) Operating activities Net income 17,416 22,437 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, right-of-use assets (notes 7 & 8) 4,473 4,756 Amortization of intangible assets 5,776 3,709 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (1,048) (776) Stock-based compensation (891) (1,297) Foreign exchange and other non-cash items 281 800 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (126) 2,151 Funds flow from operations 25,881 31,780 Movement in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables 15,913 (527) Trade payables and accrued liabilities (2,924) (818) Prepaid expenses and other assets (801) (169) Income taxes receivable (payable) (2,789) 2,421 Deferred revenue (4,011) (2,770) Change in non-cash working capital 5,388 (1,863) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,269 29,917 Financing activities Repayment of government loan (240) (141) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 830 5,597 Repurchase of shares (20,508) - Repayment of lease liabilities (2,342) (2,750) Proceeds from credit facility 10,077 - Repayment of credit facility (3,500) Dividends paid (6,569) (16,376) Credit facility issuance cost (1,325) - Net cash used in financing activities (23,577) (13,670) Investing activities Corporate acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17,266) (27,292) Purchase of short-term investment (3,700) - Repayment of acquisition holdback payable - (9,247) Settlement of contingent consideration (3,582) - Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (2,560) (1,422) Net cash used in investing activities (27,108) (37,961) (Decrease) in cash (19,416) (21,714) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (368) 2,515 Cash, beginning of year 43,884 63,083 Cash, end of year 24,100 43,884 Supplementary cash flow information Interest received 962 2,605 Interest paid 1,887 1,891 Income taxes paid 10,503 11,370



CORPORATE PROFILE

CMG Group (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, Oslo, Stavanger, Kaiserslautern, Oxford, Dubai, Bogota, Rio de Janeiro, Bengaluru, and Kuala Lumpur. For more information, please visit www.cmgl.ca

QUARTERLY FILINGS AND RELATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for Fiscal 2026 (year ended March 31, 2026), can be obtained from our website www .cmgl.ca . The documents will also be available under CMG Group's SEDAR+ profile www.sedarplus.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Statements"). Forward-Looking Statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "plan", "believe", "project", "expect", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will", "growth", "should", "would", "could" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made by the Company regarding anticipated positive organic recurring revenue growth during Fiscal 2027. recurring revenue year-over-year growth expected to be negative in Q1 2027, management's belief that the non-IFRS financial and supplemental financial measures provide useful measure in evaluating the Company's performance, management's belief that services revenue will reflect an approximate $6 million comparative headwind in Fiscal 2027 relative to Fiscal 2026, management's belief that the Company will make targeted investments in fiscal 2027 in the areas of scaling CMG's M&A execution, integration, and shared services capabilities, and in advancing product initiatives the Company expects to drive long-term Recurring revenue growth and management's belief that Free Cash Flow will improve year-over-year in Fiscal 2027, reflecting both improvement in financial management and discipline and the non-recurrence of the elevated capital expenditures incurred in fiscal 2026.

Such Forward-Looking Statements have been made by CMG in light of the information available to it at the time the statements were made and reflect its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements and information other than historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking Statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes, known and unknown, in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these Forward-Looking Statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any Forward-Looking Statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties, only some of which are described herein. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the MD&A and consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the year ended March 31, 2026. Readers should also refer to the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in this press release. Additional information about CMG is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.com , including the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2026 dated May 21, 2026.



