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ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 13:50 Uhr
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Cirrus Named as NiCE UK & I AI Partner of the Year

NiCE awards Cirrus top UK&I AI partner title after record CX AI growth

CITY OF LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Cirrus has been named as UK&I AI Partner of the Year by NiCE, the global leader in AI-powered platforms, at its 2026 NiCE EMEA Partner Summit in Marrakech, Morocco.

Cirrus, the UK-based contact centre transformation specialist, was recognised for excellence in helping organisations adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and automation within customer service functions, with the judging panel noting its strong performance in 2025.

The team secured more CX AI deals for NiCE AI products in the UK and Ireland than any other partner across the year, including the largest CX AI deal in the region, and a high-profile contract with the UK's largest local authority council.

Jason Roos, CEO of Cirrus, said: "This is a big moment for us, and worthy recognition for our team who've worked tirelessly to grow our business. Our blossoming partnership with NiCE has strengthened what we can deliver for customers at a time when many organisations are looking for a trusted pair of hands to help them deploy CX AI with confidence."

"We take pride in doing things differently and this award reflects the momentum we've built as a distinctive offer in the market. It speaks to the success we've had with customers, and the strength of our joint story with NiCE. We were up against some really established competition for this award and are chuffed to have come out on top."

Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International, added: "Cirrus has demonstrated exceptional leadership and execution in bringing AI-powered customer experience solutions to market. Their ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers, combined with a strong commitment to innovation, makes them a truly deserving recipient of the NiCE UK&I AI Partner of the Year award. We are proud to partner with a team that consistently delivers impact and helps organisations unlock the full potential of CX AI."

Cirrus' CXone journey with NiCE began in November 2024, and they were named as NiCE Game Changer Partner of the Year for 2025.

They were later awarded Platinum Partner status by NiCE in February 2026 in recognition of their performance within the NiCE 360 SUCCEED Program for 2025.

The Platinum tier represents the highest level of partnership within the NiCE ecosystem and is awarded to organisations that demonstrate sustained delivery quality, customer success, and commitment to long-term value.

CONTACT:

07792051739
marketing@cirrusconnects.com
https//www.cirrusconnects.com

SOURCE: Cirrus



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cirrus-named-as-nice-uk-and-i-ai-partner-of-the-year-1169105

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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