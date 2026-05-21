Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Reviews Its Available Critical Minerals Assets

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Jade Leader Corp, ("Jade Leader" or the "Company") announces a review and summary of its non-jade, critical minerals properties which, in a robust and growing critical mineral exploration cycle were re-assessed with a view of generating non-dilutive capital to the Company through potential sale or options. The properties include the Tell property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon (Zn-Ag, Ni, Co, Mn) and Black Lake leases, Saskatchewan (Uranium, Molybdenum).

Tell Property, Yukon

Originally staked in 2002 as a high priority target after over 7 years of regional work in the Mayo mining district, the Tell property totals 397 Hectares of highly prospective geology with unexplained high grade Zinc, Silver, Nickel, Cobalt and Manganese over a large vegetation kill zone containing multiple gossans whose origins have not been traced. Various surface programs of sampling and mapping, ground geophysics and a short scout drilling program were conducted from 2002 to 2019 as market conditions allowed.

Within the roughly 600 by 500 meters vegetation kill zone, soil samples returned over 105 values ranging between 0.1% to 24% Zinc, 16 samples returned between 0.1% to 0.61% Nickel and 17 values ranging between 0.01 to 0.14% Cobalt. Silver and manganese are also widely anomalous.

A short, 4 hole core drilling program was conducted in 2014 as the first documented attempt to discover the sources of highly mineralized surface samples and sulphide mineralization. Core revealed thick, exhalative bedded barite units overlaying shales with minor bedded sulphides (Py) and a mixed volcanic basal unit. This sequence is highly analogous with the general geological setting of the polymetallic Marg VMS, located some 65 kilometers to the west.

Widely anomalous section of core returned intervals such as:

- 12 meters grading 0.22% Zinc and 5.95 g/t Silver (DDH2014-02)

- 30 meters grading 0.24% Zinc and 1.97 g/t Silver (DDH2014-02)

- 68 meters grading 0.24% Zinc and 3.54 g/t Silver (DDH 2014-03)

- 8 meters grading 0.13% Zinc and 2.6 g/t Silver (DDH2014-04)

(All composite core intervals quoted lengths are continuous sections sampled at 2 meter intervals, true width unknown).

The highly anomalous Zinc and Silver values, combined with the thick exhalative bedded barite units are interpreted to be indicative of a distal facies of the Sedex/VMS ore deposit environments, without having intersected actual massive sulphides at the core of the system.

Reconciliation of drill core assays with overlying surface samples indicate that higher grade Zinc bearing units were not intersected in this first short phase of drilling, and that the source of highly anomalous Nickel, Cobalt and Manganese were also not represented in the core.

Some 3 km along strike and to the NW of the Tell main zone, area 13 returned anomalous stream sediment samples including 0.40%, 0.52%, 1.42%, 1.43% and 3% Zinc. 4 samples were above 1000 ppm Nickel (>0.1%) and high in Manganese. Rock samples near the source of the anomaly returned 0.29% Zinc and 470 ppm Nickel, as well as 3.83% Zinc, 0.60% Nickel and 0.28% Cobalt.

This property and surrounding area have never been flown with any airborne geophysical surveys, which are considered key modern technologies in the detection of potential massive sulphide targets. The unresolved surface anomalies and geological context outline strong discovery potential for polymetallic critical metals mineralization.

Black Lake Mineral Leases, Saskatchewan Basin area, (Uranium +/- Mo) property

Acquired by Jade Leader's predecessor Company Manson Creek in 2007, Jade Leader still holds two mineral leases totaling 1,290 Hectares which are currently in good standing without further work requirements until June 2033.

The Paisley Lake and Charlebois Lake leases have seen intermittent exploration following the discovery of radioactive pegmatites in 1949 with follow up exploration programs in the period ranging from 1950 to 1984. Most notable amongst published historical results, a 300 pound sample was taken at the Paisley Lake mineralized showings, submitted for assay, and reportedly graded 0.78% U3O8.

The Company' short exploration programs in two stages in 2007 consisted of mapping, sampling, scintillometer ground surveys and a short program consisting of 1,500 meters of core drilling in 5 drill holes. Of note, the A zone on the Paisley lake lease was mapped as a 200 by 250 meter zone containing significant volumes of radioactive pegmatites, with 5 rock samples returning values ranging from 0.108% to 0.589% U3O8, and 0.077% to 0.302% Molybdenum.

Notable drill results at the Charlebois Lake zone included 0.179% U3O8 over 2.51 meters and 0.118% U3O8 over 1.97 meters.

Declining Uranium prices after a peak in 2008, were not supportive of continued exploration, and the properties were maintained in anticipation of possible return of positive market conditions such as are being experienced today across the critical mineral and energy sectors.

Summary project descriptions of both of these Critical Mineral Properties can be found at https://jadeleader.com/projects/project-for-sale-and-option/

Qualified person

Jean-Pierre Jutras, P. Geol., president of the company, is the company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras and Jade Leader personnel have maintained full chain of custody of all sample materials which are the subject of this update throughout the extraction and testing process and have approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader, with a board of directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven records of discoveries, is led by J.P. Jutras, who is also an internationally recognized jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.0464

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/jade-leader-reviews-its-available-critical-minerals-assets-1168734