Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Establishes Enterprise Security Function to Address Next Phase of Organizational Evolution

Greg Thompson hired to further define and execute company's defense in depth approach to cybersecurity and physical security

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced it has hired Greg Thompson to lead its newly-established enterprise security function. In his new role as SVP, Enterprise Security, Thompson will apply his background in digital infrastructure and at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to lead all aspects of the company's physical and cybersecurity programs.

"Artificial intelligence and its many associated applications are changing the way the data center industry must approach the security of our facilities, information technology, and operational technology platforms," said Steve Conner, President, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "Thompson's deep expertise in developing and implementing comprehensive physical and cybersecurity programs will enable EdgeCore to further elevate how we protect our customers, infrastructure, and operations against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape."

Thompson joins the company after serving as Chief Information Security Officer for both VHC Health and Vantage Data Centers, where he developed and oversaw the organizations' cybersecurity strategies, governance, and operations. Prior to these positions, Thompson worked at the FBI where he managed security strategies for multiple business units, aligning agency security measures with mission objectives. In each of these roles, Thompson built deep expertise in safeguarding organizational assets, information, and personnel through the development of high-performing teams, scalable security programs, and transformational operations improvements.

"In the wake of AI, a strong security posture has never been more important; but to be fully effective, security must be embedded as a core component of a company's growth strategy," said Greg Thompson, SVP of Enterprise Security, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "EdgeCore's leadership team understands this fundamental requirement and has empowered me to create a world-class enterprise security function that wholistically protects every aspect of our business, and enables trust, resilience and the long-term success of our customers."

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets with plans to continue regional expansion in 2025 and beyond. For more information, please visit edgecore.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Courtney Gaudet
EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
courtney.gaudet@edgecore.com

SOURCE: EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edgecore-digital-infrastructure-establishes-enterprise-security-1168799

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.