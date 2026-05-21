Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX) ("FST", or the "Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced the opening last month of its new United Kingdom office, a move designed to deepen the Company's presence in the UK and the European Union golf markets.

Located at Full Swing Office Park in Wokingham, England, the office serves as a combined marketing, education, and logistics hub for FST's European operations. The office, manned by a dedicated team including a certified fitter, tour representative, and a UK territory sales manager, will primarily focus on sales development and customer service, including direct engagement with distributors and over 500 retail golf shops in the UK.

Going forward, said the Company, FST will expand these efforts to target European retailers, many of which operate on a "heads-only" model, purchasing club heads separately and sourcing shafts and grips independently. This model, said chief executive David Chuang, creates an opportunity for FST to supply these European retailers with shafts directly or through FST's established distributor network.

The Company's new UK office, he said, will also support players on the DP World Tour, maintain Tour stock inventory, and facilitate OEM liaison work and EU program development with regional equipment partners.

Mr. Chuang added that the new UK facility features a golf simulator with fitting capabilities used for demonstrations and education, along with a small warehouse space to support European tour operations and limited shipping throughout the region.

The United Kingdom is currently the fourth-largest golf market in the world, behind the United States, Japan, and Korea. FST has experienced steady growth in the region in recent years and, with local representation now in place and the new UK operational office, Mr. Chuang said the Company anticipates double-digit revenue growth in the region in 2026.

"This expansion strategically complements our existing positions in Korea and Japan, further diversifying our international footprint while strengthening our connection with European fitters, distributors, pro shops, and small OEM customers," said Mr. Chuang.

While large OEM programs continue to be managed centrally through FST's U.S. corporate offices, the CEO said, the UK operation enables direct relationship management for smaller, local OEM programs.

This localized engagement, he stated, is expected to generate "significant incremental revenue while strengthening FST and KBS brand awareness among distributors, fitters, and pro shops across the region."

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298082

Source: FST Corp.