Stray voltage is unwanted electrical potential differences in barns that can cause small shocks to livestock, especially dairy cows, through damp floors, metal equipment, and water systems, leading to stress and reduced productivity, and in some cases even to death. While PV systems are sometimes blamed, experts told pv magazine that the real causes are faulty or poorly designed grounding and electrical infrastructure, and that proper equipotential bonding is key to prevention. With proper design, these risks to animal health can be avoided.Stray voltage is an unwanted electrical potential difference ...

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