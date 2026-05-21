The new modules feature bifaciality of 85%, an efficiency of up to 24.8%, annual degradation of 0.35%, and a 30-year performance warranty,TCL SunPower, a unit of Chinese PV manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan, has launched a new shingled solar module series based on TOPCon cell technology. The new TCL Solar T5 Pro product line combines TOPCon multi-cut cell technology with a shingled design, which the company says eliminates inactive gaps on the cell surface, enabling greater light capture. An optimized circuit design ensures stable performance under partial shading conditions. "Designed for long-term ...

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