poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will highlight the company's MLens and TLens tunable optics products at the Automate 2026 show, June 22-25 in Chicago, Illinois. Featuring solutions for industrial, machine vision, and robotics, poLight continues to solve OEM design challenges and meet AI-driven imaging requirements. The poLight team invites you to meet with its experts in booth 10022 North Hall or contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

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poLight ASA will highlight the company's MLens and TLens tunable optics products at the Automate 2026 show, June 22-25 in Chicago, Illinois. Featuring solutions for industrial, machine vision, and robotics, poLight continues to solve OEM design challenges and meet AI-driven imaging requirements.

Yole Group estimates the industrial machine vision market to reach USD $7.8 billion with a CAGR of 2.1 percent by 2029. The analyst firm also projects that the global humanoid robot market will reach USD $51 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 55%. All three applications require advanced, AI-driven imaging requirements combined with ultrafast, ultralow power consuming, and robust autofocus lens.

"We continue to see positive momentum in the industrial and machine vision market, ranging from handheld barcode scanning to automated manufacturing scan engines," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "Robotics is also presenting some interesting use cases which would benefit from our tunable optics. Automate 2026 gives us the opportunity to highlight our products as well as our MLens ecosystem partners."

Tunable Optics Accommodate Imaging Scenarios

poLight offers a variety of TLens options, the new OTS portfolio of MLens products, and an ecosystem of software and development platform collaborators to dramatically ease the design challenges facing our customers.

MLens OTS Portfolio MLens Support Ecosystem TLens Autofocus Ultrafast

Low power consumption

Variety of sensor sizes

Variety of focal lengths

Constant FOV

Visible, NIR, monochromatic

Interchangeable lenses

Temperature sensor

Driver IC included TLens EVK and driver board

Sunex camera lens

IQL-based Raspberry Pi

DigiKey platform Platforms Leopard IMX900

USB/UVC camera

Variety of processor platforms Ultrafast focusing

High accuracy

Small size

Acceleration/vibration insensitive

Ultra-low power consumption

Highly robust

EVK and driver board

Available in bare and packaged lens

Add-in or Add-on options

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as AR/MR glasses, smartphones, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Tønsberg, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

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Contacts:

info@polight.com