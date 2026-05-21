A growing wave of unsupported solar systems and rising electricity prices are creating strong demand for Otovo's energy service platform

Otovo ASA ("Otovo"), a leading global energy service provider for residential and commercial customers, today announced it has reached 30,000 customers across the U.S. and Europe. A total of 20,000 customers have enrolled in Otovo Care, the Company's membership-based home and commercial energy service, which is powered by Otovo's industry-leading AI platform, Endurance.

"Reaching 30,000 customers in less than year is proof positive that home and business owners value their power systems," said William J. (John) Berger, CEO of Otovo. "The 'solar service crisis' that is leaving millions of orphaned energy systems without support is driving strong interest in our Otovo Care membership program. Every day your home or commercial power system is not working, you are throwing money away. Otovo's rapid response service platform keeps you up and running, ensuring your investment is delivering."

The rapid growth of the residential solar market created a growing population of "orphaned" solar systems installations left without support when the original providers exit the market or discontinue service operations. This 'solar service crisis' has left millions of home and business owners without a way to maintain or service their primary source of electricity.

"Home and business owners are realizing that solar ownership doesn't end at installation," said Berger. "We have quickly become the leading service provider for residential and commercial customers. The double whammy of skyrocketing energy prices and lack of service have created a void in the market that Otovo is here to fill."

Otovo provides energy system support for solar, batteries and generators. The Company's customer base includes one-time repairs and those that enroll in its Otovo Care membership program. Otovo Care is designed to help home and business owners protect energy savings, avoid unexpected downtime, and maximize the long-term value of their power investment.

The Company's proprietary Endurance AI platform continuously monitors customer systems, identifies performance issues in real time, and coordinates service dispatch and repairs. The platform helps reduce downtime, lower maintenance costs, and improve first-visit repair success rates. Endurance diagnoses the issue before Otovo dispatches its highly-skilled technicians, providing customers with a streamlined service that increases response time and reduces costs.

Otovo's comprehensive home energy solutions are delivered through an integrated platform that combines electricity supply, professional service and maintenance, and smart grid optimization via a Virtual Power Plant (VPP). Homeowners gain reliable power and dependable service through a single trusted partner.

About Otovo

Otovo is technology-enabled energy services company in Europe and the United States. We combine real-time equipment monitoring, rapid repairs, dependable power supply, and grid participation into a single, seamless service-delivering maximum service at a minimal cost. Endurance, Otovo's industry-leading AI platform, continually monitors installed equipment in homes and businesses, optimizes the entire service process from problem detection to resolution, and coordinates repairs around the clock. "Your Power, Backed by Ours." Otovo is listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker OTOVO. Visit us at otovo.com.

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Matt Dallas

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matt.dallas@icrinc.com