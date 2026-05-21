Seasoned go-to-market leader brings deep experience in data security, data access and data management as SaaS and AI-driven change raise the stakes for resilience and recovery

Keepit, the world's only vendor-independent cloud-native SaaS data protection platform, today announced the appointment of James Dwyer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Dwyer will lead Keepit's global revenue organization, with responsibility for scaling international go-to-market execution across sales, partnerships, customer success, renewals, and business development.

Keepit is expanding at a time when organizations are more dependent than ever on SaaS applications, and when protecting and restoring business-critical data has become a board-level priority. At the same time, regulatory expectations and the rapid adoption of AI are increasing both data volumes and operational risk, putting renewed focus on resilience: keeping data available, trustworthy, and recoverable when disruptions occur.

"James is a modern, people-first leader with a strong track record of scaling global go-to-market organizations at key inflection points," said Morten Felsvang, CEO and co-founder of Keepit. "He understands what it takes to turn momentum into sustained performance, while building a high-accountability culture that keeps the customer at the center. We're excited to welcome James to Keepit as we continue our international expansion and help more organizations secure access to their SaaS data, no matter what the future holds."

Data is the foundation

Dwyer joins Keepit with senior leadership experience across the data security, data access, and data management ecosystem. He has built and scaled go-to-market teams through periods of rapid change, helping organizations translate technology differentiation into predictable growth.

"Across my career, there's been a consistent theme: data is the foundation companies are built on, and protecting it and ensuring access to it is mission critical," said James Dwyer, Chief Revenue Officer at Keepit. "What drew me to Keepit is the combination of a high-stakes problem, strong market momentum, and a focused solution, delivered by a team with the talent and ambition to win. Keepit's technology stands out because it's purpose-built for the reality organizations face today: the need for dependable data protection, rapid recovery, and confidence that their business-critical SaaS data remains available."

Dwyer said the market is at an inflection point driven by deeper SaaS reliance, growing sovereignty and compliance requirements, and AI-enabled automation. He will focus on driving Keepit's international growth by strengthening execution across markets and channels and deepening relationships with customers and partners who view data resilience as strategic.

Felsvang added: "AI is changing how fast decisions are made and how quickly errors can propagate. That makes reliable backup and recovery and confidence in your data more important than ever. Keepit is built for that reality, and James will help us advance our business globally, to meet those needs."

"We're entering an inflection point where SaaS and AI are changing not just how data is created and used, but how quickly risk can spread," Dwyer continued. "AI agents can accelerate operations, but they can also amplify mistakes and cascade misconfigurations faster than many organizations are prepared for. That's why data resilience knowing you can restore what matters, quickly and confidently has become a defining capability. I'm excited to help Keepit scale globally and support customers as they navigate this new era."

Based in South Carolina, James Dwyer will work closely with Keepit's leadership team to accelerate global execution across markets, channels, and customer segments-building aligned teams and scalable revenue operations as the company continues to grow.

About Keepit

Keepit provides a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers worldwide, over 20,000 companies trust Keepit for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on Linkedin

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521645482/en/

Contacts:

RedIron PR for Keepit

Kari Ritacco

kari@redironpr.com