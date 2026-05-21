ICE at Record OI of 128 Million Including Record Financials OI of 54 Million

ICE Interest Rate Complex expands to include Japanese, Scandinavian, South African and Australian Rate Futures

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced record open interest (OI) across its total futures and options markets including record OI across ICE's financial derivatives markets.

On May 14, 2026, OI across ICE's total futures and options reached record OI of 128 million contracts, up 24% year-over-year (y/y). On the same day, ICE's financial derivatives complex hit record OI of 54 million contracts, up 54% y/y. This includes record OI of over 50 million interest rate futures and options, up 60% y/y, with ICE SONIA futures and options, the benchmark for managing U.K. interest rate risk, reaching record OI of 19.6 million contracts, up 104% y/y.

OI across ICE Euribor futures and options, the benchmark for managing short-term euro-related interest rate risk, is up 37% y/y at 26 million contracts, while OI in ICE €STR reached a record 2.9 million contracts on May 14, 2026, highlighting the growing demand for the combination of Euribor and €STR markets. €STR reflects the wholesale euro unsecured overnight borrowing costs of banks located in the eurozone.

Building on the strong momentum across ICE's interest rate franchise the largest and most liquid marketplace to trade U.K., European and Swiss short-term interest rate contracts ICE has expanded its rates futures offering to provide a broader suite of tools to manage monetary policy exposure, including Japanese Yen TONA, Swedish Krona STIBOR, Norwegian Krone NOWA, and South African Rand ZARONIA.

In addition, ICE plans to launch additional short-term interest rate futures on June 22, 2026, covering Swedish Krona SWESTR and Australian Dollar BBSW, and expand its central bank futures to include Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dated TONA, Riksbank Dated SWESTR and Norges Bank Dated NOWA contracts, subject to regulatory review.

"As market shifts impact inflation expectations, demand for interest rate risk transfer has accelerated. The depth of liquidity we provide to customers as they navigate evolving volatility conditions means that they can trade and hedge their rates portfolio with precision and confidence from one venue," said Caterina Caramaschi, Vice President of Financial Derivatives at ICE. "We are excited to broaden our rates offering to cover Japanese, Scandinavian, South African and Australian futures, a decision that reflects customer demand for on-exchange, multicurrency rate risk management solutions."

Average daily volumes across ICE's financial derivatives and interest rate markets are up 46% and 51% respectively year-to-date.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Exchanges

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521656093/en/

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