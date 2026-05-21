V2 Cloud Solutions Inc.: V2 Cloud and AccountMate Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate a Modern Cloud-Native ERP Experience

QUEBEC CITY and PETALUMA, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2 Cloud, a leading provider of holistic virtual cloud computing solutions beyond VDI and DaaS, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with AccountMate Software Corporation, a trusted provider of ERP and accounting software for mid-sized and large organizations. Building on a successful collaboration, the companies are accelerating AccountMate's evolution toward a modern, cloud-native experience.

As part of this expanded relationship, AccountMate is increasing its investment in delivering a cloud-forward experience by leveraging V2 Cloud's purpose-built holistic virtual cloud computing solution. This next phase enables AccountMate to further modernize how its software is deployed, accessed, and managed, while preserving the security, performance, control, and flexibility that on-premise and hybrid customers expect.

"Our partnership with V2 Cloud has already delivered meaningful value to our customers," said Bill Bailey, Director of Sales. "As we continue advancing AccountMate toward a more cloud-native experience, V2 Cloud enables us to provide secure, high-performance cloud access that feels seamless, while maintaining the deployment flexibility our customers rely on."

A Cloud-Native Experience Without Compromise

By leveraging V2 Cloud's virtual cloud computing solution that extends beyond VDI and DaaS, AccountMate customers gain many of the benefits traditionally associated with cloud-native applications, including:

Secure, remote access to AccountMate from any location or device.



Centralized management and simplified IT operations.



Predictable performance for ERP workloads.



Enhanced data security through controlled environments and reduced attack surfaces.



Faster deployments and upgrades without complex infrastructure projects.

Unlike hyperscaler-first approaches that often require significant application refactoring or introduce cost and complexity challenges, V2 Cloud's model enables AccountMate to deliver a modern user experience while retaining architectural independence and cost transparency.

"Successful modernization is about building forward, not starting over," said Peter Duff, V2 Cloud CEO. "AccountMate is taking a thoughtful approach to cloud evolution - enhancing accessibility, scalability, and operational simplicity while protecting the stability and security their customers depend on. We're proud to support this next stage of growth."

Designed for ISVs and Their Customers

The expanded partnership reflects a shared philosophy between V2 Cloud and AccountMate: modernization does not have to mean disruption. By combining AccountMate's deep ERP expertise with V2 Cloud's virtual computing expertise, customers can evolve at their own pace, whether remaining on-premise, moving to the cloud, or operating in a hybrid model.

This strategy is particularly valuable for organizations with regulatory requirements, performance-sensitive workloads, or long-term investments in on-premise systems that still require modern accessibility and user experiences.

Looking Ahead

V2 Cloud and AccountMate will continue collaborating to expand cloud capabilities, enhance customer experiences, and support partners with new deployment and go-to-market opportunities. This expanded partnership signals a shared commitment to practical, customer-driven innovation focused on sustainable growth and real-world outcomes.

Considering AccountMate in the Cloud for Your Business?

Whether you're an existing customer or exploring ERP solutions, AccountMate can now be delivered in a secure, high-performance cloud environment without the complexity of traditional infrastructure.

Speak with AccountMate to learn more:

sales@accountmate.com

https://www.accountmate.com/contact-us/

About AccountMate

Founded in 1984, AccountMate develops and markets fully modifiable business accounting software. Systems range from single user versions to those that support hundreds of users simultaneously. AccountMate software is available for local or cloud installation. It is distributed exclusively through a worldwide channel of authorized solution providers. AccountMate can be reached at (800) 877-8896 or at accountmate.com.

About V2 Cloud

As a leading innovator since 2012, over 100 partners and 1,000 companies rely on V2 Cloud for holistic virtual computing beyond VDI and DaaS to simplify IT, enhance security, and enable anywhere access to computing systems and applications. V2 Cloud provides low-cost high-performance cloud computing ideally suited for SMBs including desktops, application virtualization, support for all forms of servers including Linux, centralized access to files and databases, and GPU acceleration for intensive computing requirements.

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