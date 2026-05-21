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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Yardi expands RentCafe Renter Essentials in Canada with APOLLO Insurance partnership

Embedded insurance support residents and streamline operations across Canada's rental market

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi announced the expansion of RentCafe Renter Essentials in Canada through a strategic partnership with APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. (APOLLO Insurance), bringing tenant insurance directly into the RentCafe leasing workflow. The integration advances resident financial health while helping property managers streamline compliance across their portfolios.

RentCafe Renter Essentials is a collection of products and services residents need before, during and after their tenancy, offered directly by Yardi or through strategic partnerships. Through the APOLLO Insurance integration, residents can upload proof of insurance or purchase a policy without leaving the RentCafe experience. Property managers gain a centralized, real-time view of insurance compliance within their Yardi dashboard, enabling easier tracking, improved risk management and more efficient leasing operations. The integration is available to all RentCafe users in Canada on Yardi Voyager.

"This expanded partnership with Yardi is a major milestone for APOLLO Insurance," said Jeff McCann, founder and CEO of APOLLO Insurance. "By embedding tenant insurance directly into the RentCafe leasing workflow, we're removing friction for both residents and property managers. Insurance compliance becomes effortless, visibility improves instantly, and property managers can manage risk without adding operational complexity."

"Partnering with companies like APOLLO Insurance allows us to bring the right solutions directly into the hands of property managers and residents," said Peter Altobelli, president, Yardi Canada Ltd. "Making tenant insurance a seamless part of the leasing experience is exactly the kind of practical innovation our clients are asking for."

Yardi will be at the 2026 Rental Housing Canada Conference in Ottawa, May 26-28. Book a meeting to see the APOLLO Insurance integration firsthand.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance ("APOLLO Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries") is one of Canada's leading insurtech companies, transforming how insurance is bought and distributed. Its AI-powered platform lets customers get insured instantly, on any device, 24/7, and is the only Canadian provider offering a Best Price Guarantee on tenant insurance. Through partnerships with property managers and leasing platforms, APOLLO Insurance powers embedded insurance across the rental housing ecosystem. For more information, visit apollocover.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi works closely with its clients to drive innovation across the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984853/Smarter_Insurance_Tracking.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984852/APOLLO_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5981532/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yardi-expands-rentcafe-renter-essentials-in-canada-with-apollo-insurance-partnership-302778268.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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