Treasure Global Inc.: Treasure Global Reports Third Quarter Year 2026 Financial Results

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) ("Treasure Global" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asia-anchored technology company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 125% year-over-year to approximately $1.50 million, compared to approximately $666,521 in the same period last year.

Revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2026 increased 135% year-over-year to approximately $2.76 million, compared to approximately $1.18 million in the prior-year period.

Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to approximately $2.91 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $236,895 as of June 30, 2025.

Total stockholders' equity increased to approximately $15.6 million, compared to approximately $10.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

The Company recorded a $1.0 million gain from the disposal of subsidiaries during the quarter as part of its strategic operational optimization initiatives.

Treasure Global continued strengthening its financial position through strategic financing initiatives and capital market activities during the fiscal year.

Management Commentary

"We delivered continued revenue growth driven by the ongoing expansion of our digital ecosystem in Southeast Asia," said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.

"Our focus remains on disciplined execution across our core platforms, while advancing scalable capabilities in fintech, digital commerce, and AI-enabled solutions. This quarter's performance reflects continued operational strengthening as we build a more resilient, technology-driven business model."

He added, "With a stronger balance sheet and improved liquidity, we are positioned to pursue disciplined growth initiatives and long-term value creation."

Operational Updates

During the quarter, Treasure Global continued to expand its ZCITY Super App ecosystem, strengthening its integrated payments, rewards, and merchant engagement capabilities across Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region.

The Company also advanced development of its Tazte F&B platform, enhancing merchant partnerships and expanding digital commerce opportunities within the food and beverage sector.

In parallel, Treasure Global advanced its digital currency wallet and exchange initiative as part of its broader fintech ecosystem strategy, while continuing to enhance platform scalability through investments in AI-driven technologies and data-enabled infrastructure.

Business Outlook

Treasure Global remains focused on scaling its integrated digital ecosystem, anchored by the continued expansion of the ZCITY Super App, the development of its Tazte F&B platform, and the ongoing advancement of its digital currency wallet and exchange capabilities.

The Company expects continued growth opportunities to be supported by increasing digital payment adoption, merchant digitization, and AI-enabled commerce solutions across Southeast Asia, contributing to broader ecosystem engagement and platform monetization potential.

Going forward, Treasure Global will maintain its focus on execution discipline, operational efficiency, and platform scalability, while pursuing strategic partnerships that support sustainable long-term value creation.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of December 2025, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org