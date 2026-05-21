Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Borr Drilling Limited shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from May 22, 2026.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: BORRo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: BMG1466R1732 Order book ID: 513444 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.