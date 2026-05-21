ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has on May 11, 2026 published a press release announcing the process to change domicile of the company from Canada to Bermuda and change its primary listing from TSX Venture Exchange to Euronext Growth Oslo Market. In connection with the change of domicile and the change of primary listing, the shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will be delisted from First North Growth Market Sweden and will be replaced by Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDR") issued by ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd (domiciled in Bermuda).

Provided that the change of domicile is completed, that ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd applies for admission to trading of its SDRs on First North Growth Market Sweden and that the liquidity requirements for the SDRs are fulfilled, first day of trading is expected to be May 28, 2026.



Listing of ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd's SDRs:

Short name: SNM SDB ISIN code: SE0028000992 Order book ID: 512609 First day of trading: May 28, 2026

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis on May 28 and 29, 2026, please see press release published by ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. on May 11 2026.

Delisting of the shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.:

Short name: SNM ISIN code: CA8193201024 Order book ID: 82824

Last day of trading of the shares in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is on May 27, 2026. Trading in the shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will continue up until and including May 25, 2026, and will thereafter be suspended.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, ISS@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280