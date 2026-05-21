As Europe's first generations of integrated PV systems age, researchers and industry actors are only beginning to explore the long-term realities of maintenance, compatibility and repair.Across Europe, the first and second generations of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems are now reaching ages where maintenance, refurbishment and component replacement are becoming unavoidable operational questions. At the same time, European policy discussions around circularity and resource efficiency are spotlighting long-term system serviceability. Within several ongoing European research projects, ...

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