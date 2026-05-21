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WKN: 852549 | ISIN: US30231G1022 | Ticker-Symbol: XONA
Xetra
21.05.26 | 15:33
136,50 Euro
-0,29 % -0,40
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,44135,5216:05
135,32135,4616:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Weatherford International plc: Weatherford Awarded Deepwater Integrated Completions Contract with ExxonMobil in Nigeria

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced it has been awarded a deepwater integrated completions contract by Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria Ltd. ("EEPNL")- an ExxonMobil affiliate- for offshore Nigeria.

The contract falls within Weatherford's Well Construction and Completions portfolio. Weatherford will provide integrated upper and lower completions solutions for deepwater wells, with a scope focused on supporting safety, reliability, well integrity, and operational efficiency over the lifecycle of the well.

The integrated completions equipment will be configured and prepared through Weatherford's global supply chain and supported locally in Nigeria, in line with contract terms, to enable in-country execution and service delivery.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This contract reflects our ability to deliver integrated completions solutions for deepwater operations. We will provide technologies designed to support well integrity, reliability, and efficient execution in complex offshore environments."

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a global energy services company that helps customers drill smarter, complete wells more effectively, and maximize production across the entire well lifecycle. With a differentiated portfolio of market-leading solutions, integrated technologies, and a broad global customer footprint across six continents, we blend advanced engineering, digital intelligence, and world-class field expertise to reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the value of customer assets. Together, we elevate every operation, delivering stronger wells, sharper decisions, and better energy for the world. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

For Investors:
Luke Lemoine
Weatherford Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
investor.relations@weatherford.com

For Media:
Kelley Hughes
Weatherford Corporate Communications, Marketing & Sustainability
media@weatherford.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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