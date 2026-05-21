374Water, Inc.: 374Water Provides Conference Update and Reaffirms Tailwinds

Military Conferences Key in on PFAS Destruction as EPA Releases Updated Guidance Naming SCWO as a Destruction Method; Biosolids Management Needs a New Solution to an old Problem

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company developing supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams, today provides an update on our conference schedule and attendance.

374Water wrapped up our May conference schedule with the Water Environment Federation's Residuals, Biosolids and Treatment Technology Conferences in both Kansas City, MO and Atlantic City, NJ, the Federation of New York Solid Waste Association, and the Society of Military Engineers Joint Engineer Training Conference & Expo in Portland, OR

The 374Water team, and project partners at the City of Olathe, Kansas who will receive our next AirSCWO system to process PFAS-laden biosolids and other waste streams.

"As we travel the Country and attend conference after conference, we are able to better map the demand for AirSCWO. From biosolids to AFFF and other prevalent PFAS waste stream, it becomes clear to us that operators are running out of solutions," said Sunny Viswanathan, VP Solutions for 374Water. "We're not selling a shiny new widget to a saturated market. We are providing an industry - one that underpins our society - with a solution it desperately needs."

Howard Teicher, VP of Government for 374Water explains how AirSCWO turns PFAS and other harmful organic compounds into inert and beneficial minerals.

We look forward to our next conference, the Battelle 2026 Chlorinated Conference in Fort Worth, TX. We will be presenting on June 1 at 3pm titled Demonstration of Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO) for the Complete Destruction of 6PPD-Q Contaminated Wastes, and again on Tuesday June 2 at 10:30am titled Treatment of 1,4-Dioxane and PFAS-Containing Wastes from Soil Washing Using Supercritical Water Oxidation.

We also encourage people to hear about recent success with the Department of Defense at the Wednesday Session titled Comparative Evaluation of PFAS Destruction in AFFF Concentrate by Supercritical Water Oxidation (SCWO) Systems: Large-Scale Field Demonstration, chaired by our partner Dr. Craig Divine, Senior Vice President at Arcadis.

Sunny Viswanathan, VP of Solutions, David Garb, Technical Solutions Manager, Danny Bogar, President & CEO, and Grace Recavarren, Process Engineer, represent 374Water in Kansas City, MO

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech and environmental services company developing supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-provides-conference-update-and-reaffirms-tailwinds-1169009