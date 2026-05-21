The Montreal translation agency adds a literary milestone with the French translation of the latest title in the international Temperance Brennan series, published by Éditions Robert Laffont.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Maxime Collins Inc., a Montreal-based translation, revision and proofreading agency founded in April 2021, highlighted a notable milestone in its five-year track record: the French translation of Trophées de chair, the latest novel from American forensic anthropologist and bestselling author Kathy Reichs. Published by Éditions Robert Laffont, the book reached bookstores in Quebec on February 20, 2026, and in France on March 5, 2026.

A First Literary Mandate for the Agency





Maxime Collins inc. supports editorial projects for Quebec publishers, including Trophées de chair by Kathy Reichs (Robert Laffont Québec).

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The translation of Trophées de chair marks the agency's first full-length literary project. Until now, Maxime Collins Inc. had focused on corporate, financial, and marketing content for private companies, advertising and marketing agencies, banks, law firms, government bodies, and cultural organizations. This assignment represented a different kind of work, requiring the team to render a forensic thriller into French while preserving the rhythm, technical vocabulary, and Quebec settings that have long characterized the Temperance Brennan series.

Originally published in English in 2025 under the title Evil Bones, the novel follows forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan as she investigates a chain of disturbing crimes that begin with decorated animal skulls nailed to trees. The Temperance Brennan series, which Reichs launched in 1997, served as the basis for the long-running television series Bones. Reichs divides her time between North Carolina and Montreal and has based much of the series in Quebec, giving the French edition a particular resonance for local readers.

Five Years of Operations Behind the Project

The translation of Reichs' work coincides with Maxime Collins Inc. fifth anniversary. Founded by Maxime Collins in April 2021, the company has steadily expanded its in-house team since: Catherine Germain and Janie Carmel joined early on, then Laurence Rouleau-Bourgeois in October 2024 and Roxanne Pelletier a year later. They are all certified translators with extensive experience in fields such as marketing, finance, banking, human resources and inclusive writing. This depth of expertise positioned the team to take on a literary mandate of this scale.

Statement From the Founder

"Working on a Kathy Reichs novel is a meaningful chapter in the agency's short history, and one that the team was ready for after five years of building expertise across very different sectors," said Maxime Collins, President and CEO of Maxime Collins Inc. "It is also a reminder that translation work, whether for a financial institution or for a literary publisher, comes down to the same core commitment to clarity, rhythm and faithfulness to the source."

For More Information

Details on the agency, its team and its services are available at https://maximecollins.ca/en. Trophées de chair is now available in bookstores in Quebec and France.

About Maxime Collins Inc.





Maxime Collins, Founder of Maxime Collins inc., a Montreal-based language services agency.

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Founded in April 2021 by Maxime Collins, Maxime Collins Inc. is a Montreal-based agency offering translation, revision and proofreading services in English and French. The agency works with private companies, advertising and marketing firms, banks, law firms, government organizations and cultural institutions in Quebec, Canada and internationally. Its in-house team brings together certified translators with experience in finance, marketing, communications, human resources, retail, technology and inclusive writing. More information is available at https://maximecollins.ca/en/.

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Source: Sitegrow