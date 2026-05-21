Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce initial targets and objectives for its anticipated 5000 metre 2026 diamond drilling campaign at the Alotta Project, located within Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt (Figure 1). The initial round of drilling will comprise approximately 2,500 metres across eight holes, testing at least four targets, with mobilization scheduled for May 25, 2026, and will test newly identified geophysical targets that are interpreted to have strong gold-copper porphyry potential.

Highlights:

Diamond drilling will test several newly identified geophysical targets for gold-copper porphyry potential at the Payoff, Severance and Commission zones. These new porphyry targets have never been directly drilled, but significant mineralized intercepts were obtained in previous drill holes located along the edges of these geophysical magnetic anomalies, including 78.00 m grading 1.31 g/t gold from hole ALT-25-012 (Payoff Zone, see news release dated December 16, 2025), 76.86 m grading 0.18 g/t gold with 0.046% copper (Commission Zone, see news release dated January 15, 2026) and 53.96 m grading 0.28 g/t gold with 0.047% copper (Severance Zone, see news release dated August 7, 2025).

Step-out drilling is planned at the Payoff Zone to expand significant drill intercepts of gold mineralization. The 2026 holes will target strong gold and multi-element soil geochemical anomalies to the east and north of drill hole ALT-23-001, which returned 211 m grading 0.47 g/t gold, including 22.45 m grading 1.09 g/t gold (see news release dated February 29, 2024).

Step-out drilling is planned at the Alimony Zones to follow up on results from discovery hole ALT-25-013, which returned 73.32 m grading 0.82 g/t gold, including 36.04 m grading 1.41 g/t gold (see news release dated December 16, 2025).

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: "Integration of new geophysical and geochemical data into our geological interpretations has allowed us to generate some highly compelling targets at the Alotta project. With mobilization imminent, we are excited to announce a drill plan that is focused on the discovery of what is driving the extensive mineralization we have found on the property to date. Our team believes in the potential for the Alotta Project to host the next copper-porphyry deposit in Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt and we are well positioned to unlock that potential in 2026."





Figure 1. The Dawson Range Gold Belt, a highly prospective metallogenic belt that includes the Alotta property. Recent Re-Os dating (see news release dated May 5, 2026).

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Figure 2. Total Magnetic Intensity - Vertical Integral Analytical Signal. Dashed lines show locations of apparent circular magnetic highs surrounded by lows, with red dashed lines corresponding with locations of 3D magnetic anomalies (figure 3)

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Payoff Zone:

The Payoff Zone is an area of strongly anomalous rock and soil samples that is part of a 4.5 by 1.7 km long gold-copper-molybdenum±arsenic anomaly, which has returned up to 8.73 g/t gold from rock samples and 1965 ppb gold from soil samples. The area coincides with an east-west elongated 1.5 km long chargeability and resistivity anomaly, and cluster of magnetic high features that are enveloped by magnetic lows, which are often characteristics recognized in many porphyry systems.

The Company has outlined two objectives at the Payoff Zone:

3D magnetic inversion data (see news release dated May 13, 2026) has outlined a compelling magnetic body to the west of previous drilling at the Payoff Zone. This anomaly lies along the flanks of widespread gold mineralization and may represent a magmatic source responsible for the widespread mineralization at the Payoff Zone (Figure 3).

Step out drilling to expand the mineralized footprint of the Payoff Zone to the south and north of existing drilling. To date, drilling has identified widespread gold mineralization across ~500 by 150 m area, (Table 1) which remains open in all directions.





Figure 3. 3D model of the MVI magnetic inversion data from the Alotta Property. The two apophyses are circled and correspond to magnetic anomalies from Figure 2. View is looking towards the north.

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Table 1: Diamond Drilling Highlights - Payoff Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Payoff Zone ALT-23-001 News release dated February 29, 2024

7.35 219 211.65 0.47 0.68 0.019 0.005 Including 54 57 3.00 5.78 4.93 0.028 0.0009 And including 97.55 120 22.45 1.09 1.58 0.023 0.004 Including 104.97 105.61 0.64 9.21 45.1 0.33 0.006 ALT-23-002 News release dated February 29, 2024

62.86 162 99.14 0.32 0.70 0.015 0.0025 ALT-25-008 News release dated August 7, 2025

43.37 53.47 10.10 0.58 0.35 0.009 0.001

118.79 264 145.21 0.39** 0.667 0.017 0.0004 including 146.00 264.00 118.00 0.44** 0.32 0.018 0.0004 Including 229.51 250.00 20.49 0.81** 0.31 0.02 0.0004 including 242.25 243.51 1.26 7.70** 1.04 0.016 0.0008 including 242.25 242.95 0.70 13.54** 1.75 0.016 0.0012 ALT-25-009 News release dated August 7, 2025

67.54 68.93 1.39 1.39 0.54 0.004 0.0007

149.13 234.40 85.27 0.37 0.56 0.015 0.0003 including 149.13 202.35 53.22 0.48 0.55 0.016 0.0003 including 173.08 181.69 8.61 1.08 0.21 0.016 0.0003 ALT-25-012 News release dated December 16, 2025

54.45 65.31 10.86 0.35 0.54 0.019 0.0004

176 185 9.00 0.41 0.246 0.014 0.0012

223 301 78.00 0.81** 1.44 0.021 0.0003 including 256.23 301 44.77 1.31** 2.22 0.024 0.0004 including 284.93 293.1 8.17 6.22** 9.3 0.070 0.0006 including 286 289.15 3.15 15.25** 17.31 0.129 0.0012 available 286 287.15 1.15 8.85 24.5 0.08 0.0006 And including 287.15 288.4 1.25 30** 20.8 0.243 0.0029

327.94 339 11.06 0.34 0.585 0.02 0.0002

*All intervals are core lengths. Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

**Grade cap of 30 g/t Au applied to samples within composite interval.

Severance Zone:

The core of the Severance Zone is a 550 by 450 m area defined by an overlapping gold, copper and molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly, which has also returned up to 1.21 g/t gold and 0.35% copper from rock samples. The area coincides with discrete chargeability and resistivity anomalies, and a discrete circular magnetic high feature enveloped by a magnetic low (Figure 2). To date, only five drill holes have been completed, spaced across 650 m.

Step out drilling is planned to follow up results from hole ALT-25-007, which returned highly encouraging gold and copper grades over substantial intervals while drilling near the centre of the magnetic feature. This drilling will also test the centre of a prominent magnetic high (Table 2).

Table 2: Diamond Drilling Highlights - Severance Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Severance Zone ALT-25-007 News release dated August 7, 2025

37.18 91.14 53.96 0.28 1.06 0.047 0.004 including 38.46 60.00 21.54 0.34 1.47 0.042 0.003

147.3 148.5 1.2 3.87 0.55 0.028 0.0007

251.52 305 53.48 0.45 0.21 0.016 0.001 including 271.15 273 1.85 5.45 0.33 0.012 0.0025 And including 295 305 10.00 0.59 0.22 0.019 0.0024 ALT-25-011 News Release Dated September 8, 2025

23.71 54.30 30.59 0.34 0.34 0.025 0.003 Including 31.57 40.00 8.43 0.56 0.33 0.024 0.002

152.32 212.29 59.97 0.35 0.18 0.019 0.001

236.88 289.15 52.27 0.25 0.21 0.012 0.0005 Including 236.88 263.00 26.12 0.42 0.20 0.014 0.0003 Including 250.89 261.00 10.11 0.77 0.29 0.015 0.0002 Including 260.45 261.00 0.55 5.74 0.71 0.023 0.0003 ALT-25-010 News Release Dated September 8, 2025 including 22.14 53.85 31.71 0.36 0.14 0.018 0.003 And including 219.00 227.00 8.00 0.48 0.15 0.020 0.004

*All intervals are core lengths. Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

Commission Zone:

The Commission Zone is defined by a prominent magnetic high feature that is surrounded by discrete magnetic lows and anomalous gold-copper±molybdenum soil geochemistry (Figure 2).

Diamond drilling in 2026 is planned to test the prominent magnetic high feature that coincides with a 3D magnetic anomaly, located approximately 400 m west of drill hole ALT-25-014, which returned widespread gold and copper mineralization and intense stockwork zones characterized by quartz±pyrite±molybdenite±chalcopyrite within Late Cretaceous porphyritic rocks (Table 3).

Table 3: Diamond Drilling Highlights - Commission Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Commission Zone ALT-25-014 News release dated January 15, 2026

29.32 143.26 113.94 0.17 1.00 0.04 0.008 including 29.32 49.99 20.67 0.26 1.39 0.044 0.007 And including 66.40 143.26 76.86 0.18 1.06 0.046 0.010 including 135.12 143.26 8.14 0.32 0.52 0.054 0.014

*All intervals are core lengths. Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

Alimony Zone:

The Alimony Zone is characterized by a 400 by 450 m gold-molybdenum soil anomaly that lies along the edges of a circular magnetic anomaly (Figure 2).

Step out drilling is planned to follow up results from hole ALT-25-013, the only drill hole into the Alimony Zone, which returned significant gold grades over long intervals.

Table 4: Diamond Drilling Highlights - Alimony Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Alimony Zone ALT-25-013 News release dated December 16, 2025

35.29 147.52 112.23 0.66 0.611 0.013 0.0002 including 35.29 36.12 0.83 8.20 7.9 0.018 0.0013 including 74.2 147.52 73.32 0.82 0.56 0.014 0.0001 including 91.99 147.52 55.53 1.04 0.6 0.015 0.0002 including 109.56 145.6 36.04 1.41 0.55 0.013 0.0001 including 144 145.6 1.6 25.80 3.14 0.01 0.0002

282.49 311.14 28.65 0.25 0.84 0.011 0.0002

*All intervals are core lengths. Insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

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Source: Forge Resources Corp.