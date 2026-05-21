Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MSAI", "MultiSensor AI" or the "Company") today announced it will showcase how continuous condition intelligence transforms distribution and fulfillment operations at SupplyChainPoint 2026, May 31 - June 3 in The Woodlands, Texas. The Company will present "The Visibility Gap in Distribution: How Continuous Condition Intelligence Protects Productivity, Safety, and OpEx" - an executive-level exploration of how early degradation detection converts operational emergencies into planned interventions.

Modern distribution centers rely on conveyance and sortation systems running at unprecedented speeds. Yet most facilities still depend on scheduled preventive maintenance and manual inspection routes - approaches that miss the subtle degradation that develops between inspections. When failures occur, operations lose throughput, miss contractual performance obligations, incur emergency repair costs, and expose teams to unnecessary safety risk.

In this presentation, Steve Cunningham, Senior Director of Sales, and James Newman, Senior Director of Product Enablement, will analyze three real-world customer case studies demonstrating how the MultiSensor AI solution helps distribution leaders detect degradation earlier, protect productivity, reduce safety exposure, and optimize maintenance spending. The session emphasizes the operational and financial impact of shifting from reactive emergency repairs to predictive, planned interventions.

Key themes include:

Traditional monitoring methods miss critical early warning signs. Periodic inspections and threshold alarms only capture a moment in time, creating blind spots in high-speed operations.

Productivity depends on timely threat detection. Equipment degradation that goes undetected can halt an entire line, immediately impacting throughput and labor costs.

Safety improves when continuous visibility replaces manual floor inspections. Teams can detect dangerous electrical or mechanical conditions remotely, reducing human exposure.

Maintenance becomes a top-line lever, not a cost center. Predictable, planned interventions directly support throughput, labor productivity, compliance, and cost optimization.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI is a multi-sensor condition intelligence solution for high-throughput and highly automated industrial operations. By unifying thermal, vibration, environmental, and visual sensor data onto a single platform, MSAI Connect, MultiSensor AI enables reliability teams to proactively protect uptime, reduce maintenance costs, enhance safety, and extend the useful life of their most critical assets. For more information, visit www.multisensorai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, platform performance, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise

Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

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Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.