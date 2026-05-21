Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ZFR) (OTC Pink: ZPHYF) ("Zephyr" or the "Company") announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 20, 2026 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The number of directors was set by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") at seven, with Will Felderhof, Loren Komperdo, David Felderhof, Brian Arkell, John Clark, Ted Grant and Scott Rhodenizer elected to the Board for the ensuing year.

The Company further announces that, effective following the AGM, Will Felderhof will transition from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman. The Board also confirmed the appointments of Loren Komperdo as President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Felderhof as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary.

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was reappointed as the Company's auditor to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is appointed, with remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3,150,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per common share for a period of five years, expiring May 20, 2031. The stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX-V and remain subject to TSX-V approval.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals is mission focused on obtaining a mining permit for its 100% owned Dawson Gold property in Colorado with the view to continuing to advance this project to the next stage of development. The Company continues to wait for the Zimbabwean Government to grant two Exclusive Prospecting Orders ("EPO"), covering 124,000 hectares applied for in 2021. The areas covered by the EPO applications are prospective for gold and lithium.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Zephyr Minerals Ltd.