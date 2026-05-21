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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 14:42 Uhr
165 Leser
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StarCompliance Celebrates Innovation, Collaboration and Culture with their Annual Client Awards

Star's fourth annual awards highlight outstanding contributions to thecompliance industry, with nominations received worldwide

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology solutions, today announced the recipients of its Star Client Awards. The awards, which celebrate innovation, collaboration, influence, and rising stars in regtech, recognized four clients in EMEA and five in North America. Star will be donating $1,000 to each winner's charity of choice.

"It's a privilege to extend my congratulations to all recipients of the Star Client Awards, recognizing innovation, collaboration, influence, and rising stars in regtech," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of Star. "Our partnership with clients is what drives us forward. Their insights and engagement help shape a more connected approach to compliance, guiding how we evolve our platform to meet the needs of a rapidly changing regulatory landscape."

  • Star Innovator Awards were presented to multiple clients, including NatWest(National Westminster Bank PLC) and T Rowe Price, in recognition of their outstanding adoption and integration of new technologies. These organizations demonstrated creative, forward-thinking approaches to solving complex business challenges over the past year, leveraging the STAR Platform and beyond to drive meaningful impact.
  • Star Collaborator Awards were awarded to M&G PLC and Raymond James for their strong partnership with Star over the past year. Through close collaboration and continuous engagement, their teams played a key role in shaping and advancing the STAR Platform, helping to drive innovation across the broader client community.
  • Star Influencer Awards recognized Capital Group and LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group PLC) for embedding compliance into the core of their organizations. Their efforts have elevated the role of compliance, strengthening its position as a trusted partner and influencing how it is viewed across the business.
  • Star Rising Star Awards celebrated Ameriprise as a standout organization making a significant impact within Star's client community. Since joining, they have demonstrated strong engagement, rapid adoption, and a clear commitment to driving value through the platform.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the leading intelligence and automation platform for employee and firm compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by leading firms in the financial services community and with users in 120 countries, the StarCompliance Enterprise Platform provides a user-friendly interface that connects people, workflows, and data, delivering AI-enabled technology and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk and monitor conflicts globally. Visit StarCompliance to discover the comprehensive security, explainable intelligence, and unparalleled assurance you need to build a connected culture of compliance today

This is not an endorsement by any company referenced herein of StarCompliance, orStarCompliance's products or services.

Media Contact:
Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com
+1 917-868-7791

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582427/Star_Compliance_Logo_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcompliance-celebrates-innovation-collaboration-and-culture-with-their-annual-client-awards-302778344.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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