Dolbeau-Mistassini, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Argola Cosmétique Inc., a family-owned natural skincare company based in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec and founded in 2008 by Josée Gauthier, today announced that its Passeport de l'initiée program has driven the company's expansion from a primarily Quebec-based customer base to a pan-Canadian distribution reaching every Canadian province. The program, built around sea buckthorn oil and designed for sensitive, dry and reactive skin, combines eight Argola products with an eight-week guided protocol.

Passeport de l'initiée, eight-product sensitive skin set by Argola

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A Structured Program Built for Sensitive Skin Routines

The Passeport de l'initiée packages eight Argola products into a single curated set with an accompanying eight-week protocol, giving customers a clear morning and evening routine rather than a list of standalone items. The set is priced at 299 CAD, compared to a combined retail value of 655 CAD for the same products purchased separately. All formulations are developed in compliance with Health Canada's Cosmetic Regulations.

From a Quebec Footprint to Coast-to-Coast Distribution

For most of its history, Argola (https://www.argolacosmetique.com/en) served a customer base concentrated in Quebec, with growth driven by word of mouth and family-to-family recommendations. The Passeport de l'initiée was developed to give customers outside Quebec a complete entry point into the brand, with English-language support, free shipping on Canadian orders over 100 CAD, and a structured protocol that does not require a prior knowledge of the product line. Following its rollout, Argola now ships the Passeport to customers in every Canadian province, with notable adoption in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and the Atlantic provinces.

Founder Commentary

"When we built the Passeport, we wanted to remove the guesswork for someone with sensitive skin who has never heard of sea buckthorn or of a small company from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean," said Josée Gauthier, founder of Argola Cosmétique Inc. "What surprised us was the speed at which English-speaking customers across Canada adopted the program. The eight-week structure gave them a reason to commit to a routine, and that has carried the brand far beyond what local word of mouth ever could."

Sea Buckthorn at the Center of the Approach

Argola's product line is built around sea buckthorn oil, a botanical ingredient known for its concentration of fatty acids and antioxidants. The Passeport set includes the company's signature sea buckthorn oil, a gentle facial cleanser, a day-night cream, a redness serum and a moisturizing butter, alongside additional supporting products selected to work together within the eight-week protocol.

About Argola Cosmétique Inc.

Founded in 2008 by Josée Gauthier, Argola Cosmétique Inc. is a family-owned natural skincare company based in Dolbeau-Mistassini, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec. The company specializes in skincare for sensitive, dry and reactive skin, with formulations built around sea buckthorn oil and other plant-based ingredients. All products are developed in compliance with Health Canada's Cosmetic Regulations and are manufactured in Quebec. Argola's flagship offering, the Passeport de l'initiée, combines eight products with an eight-week protocol designed to introduce new customers to the brand's approach to sensitive skin care. More information is available at https://www.argolacosmetique.com/en.

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Source: Sitegrow