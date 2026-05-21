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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 14:54 Uhr
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SANY Group: SANY Highlights Smart and Green Mining Technologies at 2026 Global Mining Summit

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, SANY's Global Mining Summit concluded in Xi'an, China, bringing together over 700 mining industry leaders worldwide. Focused on the future of intelligent and low-carbon mining, SANY showcased its integrated "Generation-Grid-Load-Storage" solution, autonomous mining systems, and a full lineup of large mining trucks. During the summit, SANY secured intended orders exceeding RMB 10 billion, with signed agreements surpassing RMB 5 billion.

Unveiling Full Lineup of Large Mining Trucks

At the summit, SANY showcased its large mining truck family and officially launched the SRT100S hybrid mining truck, a new benchmark in the 100-ton-class segment.

Built for demanding mining conditions, the SRT100S features a hybrid direct-drive system and high-torque motor, boosting overall efficiency by 10%. With a top speed of 50 km/h and 30% gradeability under full load, it delivers strong performance across complex terrains. Equipped with a dual-engine range extender, high-rate battery system, and intelligent energy management, the truck reduces energy costs by 20%.

Driven by continuous innovation, SANY now holds over 35% of the global market for large-tonnage electric mining trucks. Hybrid mining trucks, including the SET240S and SET150S, have been deployed in leading international mines, delivering proven fuel savings of 10%-20% and reducing maintenance costs by up to 30%, while earning strong customer recognition for reliability and performance.

Driving Green Mining Through Innovation and Integrated Energy Solutions

In smart mining, SANY has developed an integrated solution combining autonomous driving, remote operation, and big data platforms. The Smart Mining Solution showcased this time integrates autonomous mining trucks, cloud-based dispatching, truck-digging & vehicle-road coordination, remote control, and map collection, supporting a wide range of intelligent mining applications.

Also on display was the SKT145Ei, SANY's first autonomous pure electric mining truck. Supporting on-site and remote takeover, and fully autonomous driving modes, it enables flexible operation across different mining scenarios. Today, SANY's intelligent mining solutions have been deployed in over 20 large open-pit mines worldwide, managing over 5,000 intelligent machines while significantly improving safety, productivity, and efficiency.

Besides, SANY also introduced its industry-leading integrated "Generation-Grid-Load-Storage" solution, combining clean energy technologies with mining equipment to create a one-stop ecosystem covering core machinery, energy management, and lifecycle services.

The summit highlighted SANY's growing strength in integrated smart & green mining solutions. Moving forward, SANY will continue advancing its electrification and intelligent mining strategy, driving the global mining industry toward a greener, smarter, and lower-carbon future.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qF2bdG_NqE8

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770994/SANY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-highlights-smart-and-green-mining-technologies-at-2026-global-mining-summit-302778975.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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