Luminar Media Group, Inc. Officially Changes Corporate Name to Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Corporate name change aligns the public company with its Fortun operating subsidiaries and long-term brand strategy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:LRGR), a diversified financial services holding company focused on revenue-based financing and related financial technology solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has officially changed its corporate name with the State of Delaware to Fortun Holdings, Corp.

The corporate name change is now effective under Delaware law and is already beginning to reflect on certain trading platforms and market data systems. The Company expects additional platforms and data providers to update their records as their systems process the corporate action.

The Company remains in the process of completing the related ticker symbol change and regulatory review. While no assurance can be given as to timing or approval, Fortun Holdings, Corp., will continue trading under its current ticker symbol LRGR until any ticker symbol change is approved and becomes effective. The Company currently expects to provide a further update once the requested ticker symbol FRTU has been approved and becomes effective for trading.

"This official name change represents an important step in aligning our public company identity with the Fortun brand, our operating subsidiaries, and the business we are building," said Yoel Damas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings, Corp. "Fortun is the name our customers, partners, and stakeholders recognize across our revenue-based financing platform, and we believe the corporate name change better reflects our current operations and long-term strategic direction."

Fortun Holdings, Corp. operates through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, which are focused on providing revenue-based financing and related alternative funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The Company believes the name change supports a clearer and more unified corporate identity as it continues to execute its growth strategy, strengthen its corporate infrastructure, and position the business for future capital markets opportunities.

The Company intends to continue communicating material developments through appropriate public disclosure channels.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp., formerly Luminar Media Group, Inc., is a diversified financial services holding company focused on revenue-based financing and related financial technology solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Through its Fortun-branded subsidiaries, the Company provides working capital solutions designed to help business owners access flexible funding based on business performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's corporate name change, the anticipated adoption of the new corporate name by trading platforms and market data providers, the Company's pending ticker symbol change, the potential approval and effectiveness of the requested ticker symbol FRTU, the Company's growth strategy, business objectives, corporate positioning, and future capital markets opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "hopes," "seeks," or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

There can be no assurance that the requested ticker symbol change will be approved, that any trading platform or market data provider will update its systems within any particular timeframe, or that the Company will achieve any of its strategic, operational, or capital markets objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/luminar-media-group-inc.-officially-changes-corporate-name-to-fortun-1168991