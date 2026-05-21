Sharma Oral Surgery Marks 25 Years of Service with New Partner and Renewed Commitment to Excellence

The Charlotte practice welcomes Dr. Rodrigo Sarmento as it looks toward the next chapter

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Sharma Oral Surgery, an advanced oral surgery practice founded in 2001, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, marking a quarter century of exceptional service and relationships in Charlotte, North Carolina. Looking ahead, the company reaffirms its commitment to oral surgery excellence in the region, adding Dr. Rodrigo Sarmento, DMD, MD, to the team last year and increasing its capacity to provide trusted oral surgery services, including dental implants, wisdom tooth removal, and oral pathology.

Dr. Sarmento is an accomplished, Board-certified oral surgeon whose clinical interests include dental implants, corrective jaw surgery, facial trauma, wisdom tooth removal, and the management of TMJ disorders. He received his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, obtained his Doctor of Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery residency at the prestigious Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, Dr. Sarmento is a natural extension to the Sharma Oral Surgery team and will support the practice in providing patient-centered care to individuals of all backgrounds.

"We are honored and excited to have welcomed Dr. Sarmento to the practice," says Dr. Priveer Sharma, DMD, founder of Sharma Oral Surgery. "Dr. Sarmento's commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate services aligns with our larger mission in Charlotte, and marks a key step forward in our continued growth."

Dr. Sarmento's approach to care aligns closely with the standards Dr. Sharma has established over the practice's 25 years in Charlotte. His training reflects the same commitment to clinical excellence that patients have come to expect from Sharma Oral Surgery. Together, the two surgeons will continue to provide the high-quality care the practice is known for.

After more than two decades in the Charlotte community, the addition of Dr. Sarmento also allows Sharma Oral Surgery to increase appointment availability, reduce wait times for new and existing patients, and broaden its scope of services. Dr. Sarmento brings with him a deep understanding of advanced oral surgery techniques and technologies, and shares Dr. Sharma's goal of a collaborative care environment focused on optimal outcomes.

"Joining Dr. Sharma and the Sharma Oral Surgery practice was an amazing career milestone," says Dr. Sarmento. "I'm excited to enhance the practice's commitment to high-quality, personalized oral surgery care in Charlotte, and look forward to connecting with more of our local community members."

As part of its celebration of 25 years, Sharma Oral Surgery expresses its gratitude to Charlotte patients and referring providers, who have been essential to its growth. And with a new partner and dual-credentialed status, the practice affirms its long-term investment in the community, paving the way for another quarter century of care.

Interested readers can learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting SharmaOralSurgery.com or contacting the practice directly.

About Sharma Oral Surgery

Sharma Oral Surgery is a trusted oral and maxillofacial surgery practice serving patients in Charlotte, North Carolina. The practice specializes in procedures such as dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, corrective jaw surgery, and facial trauma treatment. With a focus on patient comfort, advanced technology, and clinical excellence, Sharma Oral Surgery is dedicated to improving oral health and quality of life for the communities it serves.

CONTACT:

(704) 541-6070

SOURCE: Sharma Oral Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sharma-oral-surgery-marks-25-years-of-service-with-new-partner-and-re-1168191