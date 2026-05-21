AmeriLife Honors America's Military & Veterans During May's National Military Appreciation Month

National insurance and retirement solutions leader reaffirms its dedication to protecting the futures of America's veterans, active-duty service members, and their families

CLEARWATER, FLA. / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / As citizens across the United States recognize National Military Appreciation Month and get ready to honor the country's 250th anniversary as an independent nation, AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national organization that develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, remains deeply committed to America's military community, honoring the extraordinary men and women who have devoted their lives to defending our freedoms.

"As we head into a summer of celebration, we are reminded that the liberty we enjoy every single day was purchased at an immeasurable price," said Scott R. Perry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AmeriLife. "Our veterans, active-duty service members, and their families have sacrificed so much. At AmeriLife, we believe that protecting their financial futures is not just good business practice; it is an honor and a responsibility we carry with tremendous pride. We remain committed to making sure that every hero, including the countless Amerilife associates who have worn this nation's uniform, has access to the retirement security, health coverage, and financial guidance they deserve."

AmeriLife Gives Back Foundation: Putting Honor Into Action with Honor Flight Network

Founded in 2022, the AmeriLife Gives Back Foundation is dedicated to connecting AmeriLife's growing business, charitable, and volunteer endeavors in service of causes that make a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors, many of whom are American veterans.

In 2023, the AmeriLife Gives Back Foundation took a defining step by naming the Honor Flight Network as its inaugural national partner. This choice speaks directly to the company's deep and abiding respect for America's veterans. Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at the nation's memorials in Washington, D.C., completely free of charge. The program places special emphasis on veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, ensuring that those who answered the call in some of the most consequential chapters of American history receive the recognition they have long deserved.

Through its partnership with Honor Flight, AmeriLife has sponsored flights that have carried veterans from across the country to the nation's capital to stand before memorials built in their honor, many of whom have experienced this profound moment for the very first time. Every veteran travels at no cost because the AmeriLife Gives Back Foundation believes that a debt of honor should never come with a price tag.

Now, AmeriLife is proud to announce it is actively preparing for its 2026 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., timed deliberately to coincide with Veterans Appreciation Month and Veterans Day weekend, November 6-8. This flight will serve as a living tribute during one of the most meaningful weeks on the American calendar, when the nation pauses collectively to say thank you to those who served. AmeriLife's November Honor Flight will bring deserving veterans from across the country to the capital to visit the monuments erected in their memory, surrounded by fellow veterans, volunteers, and a nation that has not forgotten what they did.

"The Honor Flight partnership is one of the things I am most proud of at AmeriLife," added Perry. "Seeing a veteran step off that plane in Washington, many of them moved to tears as they see their memorial for the first time - there is nothing that captures the meaning of what we do better than that moment. And this November, on Veterans Day weekend, we will do it again. This is what it means to serve the people who served us."

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About AmeriLife Gives Back Foundation

Founded in 2022, the AmeriLife Gives Back Foundation is the philanthropic arm of AmeriLife Group, LLC, dedicated to supporting causes that enable the senior community and honor those who have served. Its flagship partnership with the Honor Flight Network reflects AmeriLife's deep commitment to America's veterans. To donate or nominate a veteran, visit AmeriLife.com/GivesBack.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 325,000 insurance agents, advisors, and financial professionals, and 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-honors-americas-military-and-veterans-during-mays-nati-1168462