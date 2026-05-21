Caliber Corporate Advisers Announces Agency-Wide Digital Metrics Certification

New certification program equips every Caliber team member with advanced SEO, analytics and AI-search expertise as PR measurement continues to evolve

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Caliber Corporate Advisers (Caliber), a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, today announced that every member of its team has earned the agency's new Digital Metrics Certification, a proprietary program designed to integrate SEO, analytics and AI-driven search strategy into every client engagement.

Developed in-house by Caliber's leadership team, the Digital Metrics Certification reflects a broader industry shift in how communications' impact is measured. As AI reshapes search behavior and brands want to see measurable ROI from every communications investment, modern PR measurement has expanded beyond impressions and headlines to encompass search visibility, digital authority and demonstrable business impact.

"Great PR has always been about impact. What's changed is how that impact shows up, and how you measure it," said Grace Keith Rodriguez, CEO of Caliber. "Brands today expect more than coverage. They want to know how that coverage appears in search results, drives qualified traffic and positions them in an AI-first world where generative engines increasingly determine what audiences see. This certification ensures every person at Caliber can bring that full picture to every engagement, and it's the foundation of how we intend to lead this industry forward."

The Digital Metrics Certification is structured across four learning phases, each combining best-in-class external coursework with Caliber's own frameworks for applying those skills to financial services storytelling:

SEO Foundations - building fluency in how search engines work and how SEO principles apply to earned media, including certification through Semrush Academy.

Digital PR & Link Building - connecting earned media strategy to its measurable impact on backlinks, domain authority and search visibility.

Analytics & Measurement - applying Google Analytics 4 and related tools to track PR's contribution to traffic, engagement and pipeline.

AI, GEO & the Future of Search - preparing for a landscape in which generative engines and AI overviews increasingly determine what audiences see, including certification in Muck Rack's Fundamentals of GEO.

Each team member completed four self-paced modules, passed knowledge checks and submitted a capstone project applying SEO and digital PR strategy to a real-world fintech scenario before earning their certification.

The program was designed to go beyond checking a box. Caliber has long prided itself on both making data-based decisions and delivering measurable ROI for clients, and this certification deepens that commitment, ensuring every member of the team can make confident, informed recommendations on rankings, backlinks, referral traffic and AI search visibility.

"Caliber was rooted in the belief that fintech and financial services brands need partners who truly understand their complex industries and media landscapes," said Founder and CIO, Harvey Hudes. "With AI now driving brand discovery, teams must master how stories surface, rank and drive engagement online. This certification reflects our commitment to data-informed strategy and sophisticated measurement."

The certification launch builds on a series of recent milestones for Caliber, including being named to the Financial Times' The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list for the fourth consecutive year, as well as being recognized among Qwoted's 2026 Top PR Agencies and Ragan's 2026 Top Places to Work in Communications . The agency has also previously been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and recognized among Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators .

About Caliber

Caliber drives innovation in financial services and fintech, insurance and insurtech, real estate and proptech, and related professional services by being a trusted marketing and communications partner. We provide best-in-class strategy and execution in PR, content, social media and digital advertising. We take pride in bringing a fresh perspective and acting as an extension of your team. With team members across the U.S., we serve a global client base. Visit www.calibercorporate.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

David Yaghutiel

david@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Caliber Corporate Advisers

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caliber-corporate-advisers-announces-agency-wide-digital-metrics-1168626