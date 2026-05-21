Cell Source, Inc.: Cell Source Presented Its Breakthrough Developments for Mismatched Donor Stem Cell and Organ Transplants and Off-the-shelf CAR-T Cell Therapy at the LD Micro Invitational Conference in Los Angeles This Week

Plans to expand clinical program and uplist to the NASDAQ were also presented.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Cell Source, Inc. (OTC PINK:CLCS) ("Cell Source" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in immune tolerance management, recently presented its plans to expand its clinical program for haploidentical (partially mismatched donor) stem cell (e.g. bone marrow) transplants under low levels of immune suppression and avoiding GvHD and viral infections, to include both partially mismatched kidney transplants, without the need for ongoing immune suppression post transplantation, and also off-the-shelf (donor derived) CAR-T cell therapy. The company also is planning an uplist to the NASDAQ exchange.

Quote from CEO Itamar Shimrat:

"Cell Source is excited to share our compelling results, especially in light of the recent surge in high value clinical stage oncology acquisitions. We feel that the timing for our plans to uplist to a senior exchange and fund our clinical expansion program dovetails perfectly with the current trend of major players who are acquiring early clinical stage oncology companies with compelling, distinctive clinical candidates"

About Veto Cell Technology

Cell Source's Veto Cell technology is the brainchild of Professor Yair Reisner, a world-renowned expert in immune tolerance management who pioneered mismatched bone marrow transplants. The company's technology, exclusively licensed from The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, is being developed to create safer, donor-derived CAR-T therapy and improve the accessibility of stem cell transplants and organ transplants.

About Cell Source, Inc.

Cell Source, Inc. (OTC:CLCS) is the worldwide, exclusive innovator of Veto Cell-based cellular therapy and immunotherapy platform technologies designed to provide safer and more accessible stem cell (e.g. bone marrow) transplantation and improve the treatment of blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. In addition, its Veto Cell platform is being developed to reverse sickle cell disease and other non-malignant genetic blood disorders and to durably treat auto immune diseases such as type 1 diabetes. The Company is developing a Veto Cell CAR-T platform which could potentially enable CAR-T therapy to be used in donor-derived (allogeneic) settings with increased safety, efficacy, and persistence. Cell Source's Veto Cell technologies are also being developed to facilitate safer, donor mismatched organ transplants (e.g., kidney and liver) and also avoid the current need for life-long daily immune system suppression.

The Company is focused on transitioning this allogeneic Veto Cell platform into additional clinical trials in order to develop safe and curative cell therapy treatments (such as stem cell transplants) from mismatched donors as well as safe, durable, and efficacious "off-the-shelf" immunotherapy and immuno-oncology products.

For more information, visit www.cell-source.com

Company Contact

Itamar Shimrat CEO

646-416-7896

info@cell-source.com

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual future results of Cell Source, Inc. could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as the inability to finance the company's operations, inability to hire and retain qualified personnel, and changes in the general economic climate, as well as the risk factors disclosed in Cell Source, Inc.'s Form 10-K filed on April 6, 2026. Cell Source, Inc. may, in some cases, use terms such as "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "might," "will," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Cell Source, Inc. or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Cell Source, Inc. undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

SOURCE: Cell Source, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cell-source-presented-its-breakthrough-developments-for-mismatch-1168998