Houston, We Have Another Office: Razavi Law Group Opens Ninth Office in Houston

Rising demand for trial-ready injury attorneys drives Razavi Law Group's Houston expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Razavi Law Group has officially opened its ninth office in Houston, Texas, marking a significant milestone in the firm's decade-long growth across the country. The Houston office expands access to experienced personal injury representation for injured victims throughout the region.

In ten years of operation, the firm has grown from a single office to a multistate practice spanning Texas, Nevada, California, and New York.. Razavi Law Group's upward trajectory reflects both rising demand for trial-ready injury attorneys and the firm's ability to handle cases from intake through trial. Houston, one of the nation's busiest transportation and commercial corridors, represents the firm's most significant market opportunity to date.

"We've spent ten years building a firm that injury victims can count on when it matters most," said Ali Razavi , founder and CEO of Razavi Law Group. "Houston is a city that moves fast, sees serious accidents, and deserves attorneys who are ready to fight for justice. . That's what we're bringing here."

Founded in 2015, Razavi Law Group represents clients involved in car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, motorcycle accidents, and wrongful death claims across five states. The firm has built its reputation on a trial-focused approach and invests in trial preparation, case strategy, and client advocacy, which distinguishes Razavi Law Group from other firms.

With its ninth office now open in Houston, Razavi Law Group maintains one of most expansive personal injury practices in the Southwest, serving clients from Houston to Los Angeles to New York.

"Ten years in, and we are just getting started," Ali Razavi added. "Every office we open is a promise to that community that quality legal help is available to them. We are not here just those people that can afford downtown rates. Houston is that promise, delivered."

More information about Razavi Law Group and founder and CEO Ali Razavi can be found at: https://www.razavilawgroup.com/texas/

Media Contact:

Razavi Law Group

Phone: 949-500-1926

Email: media@razavilawgroup.com

Website: https://www.razavilawgroup.com/

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/houston-we-have-another-office-razavi-law-group-opens-ninth-offi-1169011