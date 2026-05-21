Diverzify Completes $240 Million Recapitalization Following Successful Buildout of National Commercial Flooring and Facility Services Platform

Led by significant investment from Paceline Equity Partners, the new capital accelerates Diverzify's ability to provide full-cycle commercial flooring installation, maintenance, and specialized facility services nationally

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Diverzify announced today a $240 million recapitalization and strategic investment led by affiliates of Paceline Equity Partners, LLC ("Paceline"), a Dallas-based private equity manager, to expand specialized capabilities for its customers, elevate its operational consistency, and invest heavily in its best-in-class team of industry experts. The investment follows a period of significant growth and expansion across the platform.

Since 2020, Diverzify has systematically transformed the historically fragmented commercial flooring sector by building a network that combines the expertise of local operators with the consistency, scale, and full-cycle capabilities of a unified national network.

Over the past few years, Diverzify has built a national network spanning 65 locations, supported by 10,000+ flooring and installation professionals. In 2025 alone, the company worked with more than 11,000 customers and completed more than 60,000 projects across all end markets, serving both national and local customers with increasing demand for consistency across locations.

"Over the past several years, our team has focused on building the long-term foundation of the business, and we are now seeing that effort materialize," said Jordan Zmijewski, CEO of Diverzify. "This significant investment allows us to continue growing, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, while staying focused on what matters most, supporting our customers and executing at a high level. It's about strengthening what we've built and continuing to realize the full potential of this platform."

With the foundation now in place, the company is entering its next phase, focused on enhancing execution and expanding capabilities across its platform. The investment will support:

Continued improvement in execution and consistency across locations

Expansion of specialized services and capabilities to meet the full needs of an evolving customer

Investment in building and supporting a best-in-class team of industry experts

Expansion into new markets via strategic organic and M&A growth

"Diverzify has built a differentiated commercial flooring and interior solutions platform in a highly fragmented industry," said Sam Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Paceline Equity Partners. "The strength of the business model, the scale of the network, and the consistency Diverzify delivers across markets stood out to us. We are excited to leverage our flooring industry expertise to support the team and provide additional capital to continue building on their momentum."

Leigh Sansone, Chief Investment Officer of Paceline, added, "Over the last several years Diverzify has meaningfully invested in expanding the platform and strategically adding new offerings to become a market leader with national scale and deep local expertise. We look forward to working with their experienced team to continue to execute on actionable opportunities for organic growth and M&A."

Santander acted as financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Paceline. Stifel acted as financial advisor, and King & Spalding LLP served as legal counsel to Diverzify.

About Diverzify

Diverzify is the nation's largest commercial flooring and facility services provider, combining national scale with local expertise to deliver consistent, high-quality results across markets. With approximately 3,000+ employees and a network of 10,000+ installers and technicians, Diverzify supports customers in nearly every major market in the United States.

Through its integrated platform, Diverzify offers full-cycle solutions spanning materials, installation, maintenance, and specialized flooring services. The company partners with customers across industries, including healthcare, education, corporate, retail, and hospitality to deliver reliable, scalable solutions tailored to complex environments.

Learn more at diverzify.com.

About Paceline Equity Partners

Paceline is a Dallas-based private equity manager focused on value-oriented, opportunistic, and special situations investments across corporate credit, private equity, and real assets. Paceline's senior leadership team has worked together for nearly 20 years and manages over $2.4 billion of capital on behalf of a global investor base. To learn more, please visit www.pacelineequity.com.

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Contact Information

Marissa Luznar

marissa@candidcomms.com

SOURCE: Diverzify

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/diverzify-completes-240-million-recapitalization-following-succe-1169120