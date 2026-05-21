Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: VYRE), a leading free global streaming platform dedicated to empowering the next generation of filmmakers, television creators, and athletes through worldwide distribution, has secured a channel partnership with the OG Network, led by media executive Courtney "Big Court" Richardson II and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop legend Ice-T. The partnership will bring a curated lineup of urban classics and independent, culture-driven programming to VYRE's AVOD users.

The OG Network is recognized as a groundbreaking FAST and AVOD platform focused on elevating urban storytelling through classic films, television series, and original programming. Bridging past and present, the OG Network delivers timeless titles from the 1970s Blaxploitation era alongside contemporary urban cinema, creating a destination for audiences seeking authentic, culturally impactful entertainment.

Under the leadership of Courtney "Big Court" Richardson II, former Vice President of No Limit Records, and Ice-T, the OG Network brings the vision and influence of industry veterans committed to amplifying diverse voices and culturally significant storytelling. Their combined experience strengthens the network's mission to preserve classic urban cinema while introducing new independent content to global audiences.

With a curated lineup of programming launching on VYRE, the OG Network channel will serve as a dedicated destination for meaningful classics and culture-driven entertainment. The collaboration aligns with VYRE's mission to provide free access to diverse content while expanding its growing library of independent and legacy programming.

"Working with Courtney to build out the OG Network channel inside VYRE has been a breath of fresh air. Our goals are aligned in delivering culture-driven classics and authentic storytelling. His curated eye for timeless content will create a go-to destination for our users to stream nostalgic films they love," said David Hill CEO of VYRE Network.

Media executive Courtney "Big Court" Richardson II and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop legend Ice-T

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"I'm grateful to have connected with Dave Hill as he is always willing to share his knowledge. When two independent forces align, the culture wins." - Big Court

"We don't wait for doors to open, we build new rooms. OG Network & Vyre is that next level." - Ice-T

The OG Network Channel on VYRE will launch May 26, featuring a curated lineup of classic programming including Still Bout It, Willie Dynamite, Super Fly, Trouble Man, The Mack, The Last Don, Iceberg Slim, I Got the Hook Up, I'm Bout It, Leprechaun in the Hood, Foolish, Hot Boyz, and more.

The OG Network will be available to stream free on the VYRE app across Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Samsung TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Sony, Tizen-enabled devices, and on the web at https://VYRE.tv/OG

About The OG Network

OG Network is a premier, free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel that celebrates the rich legacy of urban culture through classic films, television series, and groundbreaking original content. Bridging the past and present, OG Network showcases timeless classics from the 1970s Blaxploitation era alongside contemporary urban cinema, delivering stories that resonate with audiences seeking authentic and impactful entertainment.

For more information, visit theognetwork.net.

About VYRE Network

VYRE Network is dedicated to serving the next generation of filmmakers, TV creators, and athletes by providing them with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed in the entertainment industry. Through global distribution, film financing, and production support, VYRE bridges the gap between independent and mainstream entertainment, ensuring that emerging talent has access to a broader audience and greater resources.

Since its launch in 2019, VYRE has remained committed to empowering creators by offering a platform that fosters innovation, creativity, and exposure. By championing diverse voices and groundbreaking content, VYRE Network continues to redefine the entertainment landscape, helping filmmakers and athletes turn their visions into reality on a global scale. VYRE.tv

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

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Source: VYRE Network