Santa Teresa, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, has introduced a new, advanced heating solution for its Type A Nano BEAST all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus, designed specifically to address and eliminate cold cabin issues often experienced during winter months. This innovative system ensures that students and drivers remain comfortable, regardless of outside temperatures, by efficiently delivering consistent warmth throughout the vehicle's cabin while showing little to no impact on range.

The development of this heating solution comes as a direct response to feedback from school districts and transportation providers who have encountered challenges maintaining cabin heat in all-electric school buses. GreenPower's engineering team worked diligently to seamlessly integrate the heaters with the Nano BEAST's electrical systems, ensuring optimal performance without sacrificing range or efficiency.

"At GreenPower, the safety and comfort of students are of utmost importance," said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "Our new heating solution, which will become part of our cold weather package, demonstrates GreenPower's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the electric school bus industry. We are confident that this enhancement will set a new standard for all-electric school bus performance in cold climates while maintaining zero-emission standards."

The heating solution was developed through extensive testing in the New Mexico All-Electric, Purpose-Built, Zero-Emission School Bus Pilot Project. Field trials in high-elevation communities such as Cuba and Shiprock provided valuable insights, allowing GreenPower engineers to design a system that quickly warms the cabin and maintains optimal temperatures throughout school routes. By reducing the energy required for frequent reheating, the new heaters also help extend the Nano BEAST's operational range.

On ground operations underscored the impact. At the Cuba School District there was a significant improvement in cabin warmth and overall performance. Cuba, New Mexico (elevation 7,000 feet) can experience single digit temperatures in the early morning hours. It was taking too long for the bus to heat up in the mornings and because of that they were not able to use it on cold mornings. With GreenPower's new heating solution, they saw the bus warm from 17 degrees to 84 degrees in 30 minutes during the standard pre-trip inspection time. And importantly the temperature held at that level for the entire route without impacting range on the long route.

A similar result played out at another pilot school in New Mexico - Central Consolidated Schools in the rural community of Shiprock (elevation 5,000 feet). "The new heaters warm the bus quickly each morning and that is very important to us. Our kids safety and comfort are our number one priority in school bus transportation," said Rodney Armenta, Director of Operations for Central Consolidated. "The EV school bus was extremely quiet as noted by both the driver and students, and it handled well. The addition of the new heating system provided the necessary warmth and allow it to run the morning and afternoon routes and still be able to do a mid-day route as well, all with just a Level 2 charger."

GreenPower's Type A Nano BEAST all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus on route in Shiprock, New Mexico on a snowy day.

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Brian Stacy, superintendent of Melrose Municipal Schools in east central New Mexico, praised not only the new heaters, but the overall performance of the Nano BEAST as well. "With the GreenPower all-electric school bus our students start their day in a comfortable, healthy environment where they get to school safe and ready to learn, and our district remains committed to sustainable practices," he said. "Our kids love the bus and we are thrilled to be part of the pilot project that will help ensure innovative solutions like the one deployed in this situation by GreenPower."

Melrose bus driver and Jr. High and High School Principal Dickie Roybol added that the heated battery packs, that are part of the new GreenPower combined cold weather package, ensure consistent charging and a reliable state of charge each morning. "With the heated battery packs we experienced no issues in overnight charging even when the weather was super cold," he concluded.

The cold weather package designed as a result of the New Mexico pilot includes the heating solution and heated battery packs. Unlike other solutions that rely on non-electric heaters and risk losing zero-emission status, GreenPower's cold weather package preserves the Nano BEAST's eligibility for incentive funding and maintains its standing as a fully zero-emission vehicle. This approach enhances the health and safety of school kids, and supports safe, sensible and sustainable transportation and environmental goals and operational budgets for school districts.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings Company's public documents including those filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

©2026 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

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Source: GreenPower Motor Company Inc.