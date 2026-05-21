Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) ("Everest"), a global underwriting leader, today announced the inaugural recipient of the Joseph V. Taranto Scholarship, an annual renewable award and part of the company's broader commitment to expanding opportunity and developing the next generation of leaders.

Established by Everest and its Board of Directors in honor of former Chairman Joseph V. Taranto, the scholarship supports a college-bound student who demonstrates academic excellence, financial need, and the qualities that have long defined both Everest and Mr. Taranto's leadership: integrity, discipline, intellectual curiosity, and a commitment to service.

"Developing people and creating opportunity are fundamental to how we operate at Everest," said Jim Williamson, Everest President and Chief Executive Officer. "This scholarship reflects our long-term commitment to investing in talent, both within our organization and in the communities we serve. It is one of many ways we're helping build the next generation of leaders."

The recipient was selected through a competitive process that assessed academic achievement, character, ambition, and alignment with Everest's values.

The scholarship is part of Everest's wider approach to "underwriting opportunity" through a combination of educational initiatives, community partnerships, and ongoing talent development programs designed to expand access and cultivate future industry leaders.

"I am deeply honored to have this scholarship carry my name," said Joseph V. Taranto, former Chairman of Everest. "Throughout my career, I've believed that creating opportunities for others is the most meaningful legacy any leader can leave. Supporting young people with drive and ability is an investment that pays dividends in a broad and far-reaching way."

The Joseph V. Taranto Scholarship complements Everest's broader philanthropic and talent initiatives, including global giving programs, employee volunteerism, and internal development efforts that support continuous learning and career growth across the organization.

Through these efforts, Everest continues to advance its mission to "underwrite opportunity" for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Dawn Lauer

Chief Communications Officer

Everest Global Services, Inc.

908.300.7670