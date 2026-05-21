B2C2, a leading global digital asset market maker, today announced a partnership with Solidus Labs, the gold standard for crypto-native trade surveillance. Under the collaboration, B2C2 will deploy Solidus Labs' HALO platform to provide multidimensional Trade Surveillance across its global operations, including the UK, USA, France, Luxembourg, Singapore and the Cayman Islands.

As the digital asset ecosystem continues to mature, institutional participants increasingly prioritize robust governance, oversight, and market conduct standards. The Solidus HALO platform helps B2C2 strengthen its surveillance framework, assisting in the detection and review of potentially manipulative trading activity across digital asset markets.

"As a leading digital assets market maker, B2C2 has always prioritized the integrity of the markets in which we operate," said Thomas Restout, CEO of B2C2. "Solidus Labs brings significant digital asset market expertise and specialized surveillance technology that we believe will further strengthen our market oversight capabilities globally."

"This long-term commitment is a testament to B2C2's leadership and our shared belief that robust market integrity standards are the foundation of institutional trust," said Asaf Meir, Founder and CEO of Solidus Labs. "B2C2's adoption of HALO underscores a critical market shift: institutional leaders are moving towards Solidus as a platform that truly understands crypto-market structures."

The partnership takes effect immediately and reflects B2C2's continued investment in compliance and market oversight capabilities across global jurisdictions.

About B2C2

B2C2 is a global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets. Founded in 2015, we are trusted by blue chip hedge funds, institutional managers, brokers, crypto exchanges, and crypto foundations. We provide deep, reliable liquidity and pricing in crypto, delivering seamless execution 24/7/365. Majority owned and backed by Japanese financial conglomerate, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Japan, Singapore, France and Luxembourg. B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 41 Lothbury, London, EC2R 7HF. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Visit: www.b2c2.com.

Important Information: This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any digital assets or to enter into any transaction or trading relationship. Any products and services described are provided by relevant group entities only where permitted, and are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and client eligibility requirements. Certain statements may be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for multidimensional market integrity. Founded by Goldman Sachs veterans, Solidus merges Wall Street rigor with advanced AI to reinvent compliance through its flagship platform, HALO, providing the gold standard for Agentic-Based Compliance. Visit: www.soliduslabs.com

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