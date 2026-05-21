Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Zifo Technologies: Zifo to Showcase AI-Driven Validation and Compliance Innovations at CSV & CSA University Europe 2026 in Dublin

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations, today announced that it will be speaking and exhibiting at the upcoming Computerised Systems, Software Assurance + AI Validation University (CSV & CSA University Europe 2026), hosted by KENX, at a time when the integration of AI is forcing the biopharma industry to completely rethink legacy validation, driving an urgent need for AI-ready compliance ecosystems.

As a Gold Sponsor, Zifo will join this industry event taking place on June 2-3, 2026, at the Hyatt Centric in Dublin, Ireland.

This conference brings together thought leaders and experts across life sciences, validation, compliance, and digital transformation. Attendees will gather to explore the evolving future of Computer Software Assurance (CSA), Computer System Validation (CSV), data integrity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and regulatory innovation.

A key highlight of Zifo's participation will be an expert session led by Loganathan Kumarasamy, Global Head of Compliance Services at Zifo.

Session Details:

  • Track: AI for Paperless Validation
  • Title: AI for Paperless Validation: How Intelligent Automation Transforms Documentation
  • Date & Time: June 2, 2026 | 13:50 - 14:30
  • Speaker: Loganathan Kumarasamy (MS, RAC, AIGP), Global Head - Compliance Services, Zifo

During his presentation, Loganathan will detail how organizations can apply AI to generate, review, and manage validation deliverables without compromising data integrity. He will share actionable perspectives on:

  • Advancing GxP compliant digital transformation through paperless validation.
  • Enabling smarter, risk-based approaches in regulated environments using AI.
  • Critical factors to consider for the successful implementation of AI in GxP settings.

In addition to the speaking session, Zifo invites all attendees to visit its dedicated exhibit space. The Zifo team will be available to connect, share insights, and discuss how they are partnering with organizations to accelerate innovation across the life sciences sector. Visitors to the booth can learn more about Zifo's capabilities in:

  • CSA and CSV modernization
  • AI-ready quality and compliance strategies
  • Digital validation transformation
  • Scalable and compliant data ecosystems
  • Smarter risk-based approaches for regulated labs and manufacturing

"We are looking forward to great conversations, making new connections, and experiencing an inspiring event alongside the broader life sciences community," Loganathan said.

To know more about Zifo's Practical AI program, please visit: and https://zifornd.com/practical-ai-blueprints/

For more information about the conference or to register for the event, please visit the KENX website at: https://kenx.org/conferences/csv-csa-university-europe-2026/

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data driven enterprise informatics for science driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve a diverse range of industries, including Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. www.zifornd.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731415/Zifo_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zifo-to-showcase-ai-driven-validation-and-compliance-innovations-at-csv--csa-university-europe-2026-in-dublin-302778894.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.