Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award as it Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Metro Atlanta Backyards

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Outdoor Design Builds category. This recognition comes as the company celebrates 25 years of helping homeowners reimagine and enhance their outdoor living spaces.

Since 2001, Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces has specialized in fully custom outdoor transformations, combining design, engineering, and construction into one seamless experience. From pools and outdoor kitchens to decks, patios, and complete backyard environments, each project is tailored to reflect how clients want to live and use their space.

Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces has built its reputation on delivering spaces that balance design, functionality, and long-term performance. Its integrated approach allows clients to work with a single team from concept through to completion, ensuring a streamlined process and cohesive results.

"This recognition speaks to the trust our clients place in us at a pivotal moment, when they're choosing to invest in how they live at home," said Navid Derakhshan, CEO of Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces. "For 25 years, our focus has been on delivering not just exceptional design and construction, but a process that feels clear, seamless, and dependable from start to finish."

The company is known for creating outdoor environments that support both everyday living and entertaining, with each project carefully designed to meet the unique needs of the homeowner. Its focus on quality craftsmanship and thoughtful execution ensures that each space is built to last.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Being selected as the 2026 winner reinforces Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces' position as a trusted partner for homeowners across the Metro Atlanta area.

For more information, visit www.outdoormakeover.net.

About Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces

Outdoor Makeover and Living Spaces is an Atlanta-based outdoor design and build company specializing in custom backyard transformations. Celebrating 25 years in 2026, the company provides comprehensive services including pools, patios, decks, outdoor kitchens, and full outdoor living environments. With an integrated team of designers, engineers, and builders, the company delivers seamless, high-quality solutions tailored to each client's lifestyle.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its selection process is based on independent market research that evaluates reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/outdoor-makeover-and-living-spaces-recognized-with-2026-consumer-1169138