LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced that Stefano Folli will join the Company as incoming President, Cardiopulmonary (CP), effective June 1, succeeding Franco Poletti, who will retire on July 31. Folli will partner closely with Poletti over the coming months to ensure a seamless leadership transition before assuming full responsibility for the business on August 1. Folli will join the LivaNova Executive Leadership Team and report to Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Makatsaria.

"Stefano is an accomplished healthcare and medtech executive with a sharp blend of strategic vision and operational excellence," Makatsaria said. "With more than three decades of experience, he is known for his authentic, inspiring ability to lead teams to foster innovation, unlock talent potential, and deliver exceptional results. He will work to ensure a smooth transition ahead of Franco's retirement later this summer."

In this role, Folli will oversee the strategic growth of the nearly $800-million business, which includes a complete range of Cardiopulmonary disposables and equipment, including the Essenz Perfusion System.

"LivaNova has built a strong legacy in Cardiopulmonary, supported by deep customer trust and meaningful innovation," said Folli. "I look forward to partnering with the global team to further strengthen execution, accelerate innovation, and continue advancing outcomes for patients and clinicians worldwide."

Most recently, Folli served as Executive Vice President, Global President Ambulatory Monitoring Diagnostics at Philips, where he led the business, integrated acquisitions, and strengthened its global market leadership. Other noted leadership positions during his 16-year tenure at Philips include Executive Vice President Head of Global Services and Solutions Delivery, Head of North America Services and Solutions Delivery, and President and CEO IIG (Italy, Israel, Greece) at Philips Milan Italy. Earlier in his career, Folli served as Chief Executive Officer of Saeco Vending in Bologna, Italy, and was a board director for Saeco Group. He began his career as a software development engineer in 1992. Folli holds a master's degree in electronic engineering from the University of Padua.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a vision to change the trajectory of lives for a new day. Through ingenious medical solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions, LivaNova strives to ignite patient turnarounds. Headquartered in London, with approximately 3,300 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova serves patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding changes to the Company's executive leadership. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

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