William Blair announced today the addition of Rishi Sethi as a London-based managing director in the firm's global Technology team. The move strengthens William Blair's European Fintech practice and enhances the firm's delivery of comprehensive advisory resources for fintech-focused companies and financial sponsors.

"Rishi's deep sector expertise in Fintech will boost our strong momentum and Technology practice growth across Europe," said Raphael Grunschlag, managing director and European Technology group lead at William Blair.

Rishi, who most recently served as Head of Fintech at Torch Partners, brings over 20 years of experience in advising companies in the financial services and technology sectors. Before Torch, Rishi held senior roles at Credit Suisse, Amex, and Financial Technology Partners. His background includes deal origination and execution, cross-border transactions, practice leadership and scalability, and work in fintech sub-verticals, including insurtech, payments, financial software, regtech, and office of the CFO. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Manipal Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree from The Ohio State University, and an M.B.A. from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

"William Blair's European Technology team is highly respected, and the strong momentum is a testament to the quality of advice to its clients. The firm leverages its geographic footprint, long-standing relationships with strategic investors and financial sponsors, and holistic suite of solutions to provide clients with effective guidance and thoughtful service. I'm honored to join William Blair's European Technology team and global network of professionals," Sethi said.

Rishi is the firm's second senior hire in Europe this year, after Robert Engelhardt joined as director in the firm's Tech Enabled Services group. Additions last year included Chris Bates, a Consumer Products Services director; Tim-Oliver Seidel, William Blair's European secondaries team lead; Delaney Brown, a senior director on the Private Capital Advisory team; Daniel Nilsson, a Stockholm-based managing director in the Financial Sponsors Group; and João Fernandes in Madrid.

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair's investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From April 2021 through March 2026, the team advised on more than $820 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global partnership with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 30 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic alliances with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Equity Ltd.

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