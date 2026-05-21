Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Podiatrist / Foot Clinic category for Southern Alberta. This recognition reflects the clinic's strong reputation for clinical expertise, patient-centered care, and consistent service within the Calgary community.

Located in the heart of northwest Calgary, Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking comprehensive care for foot pain management, sports injuries, and preventative podiatric health. With Dr. Russell leading the practice, the clinic continues to adopt innovative treatment approaches designed to improve mobility, comfort, and long-term wellness.

"At Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic, foot health is foundational to overall well-being, and we are committed to providing the highest standard of care to every patient," said Dr. Russell.

With over 30 years of specialized training and clinical experience, Dr. Russell brings a high level of expertise to the Calgary community. His approach emphasizes evidence-based care, clear communication, and individualized treatment planning to ensure each patient receives targeted and effective solutions.

The clinic offers a comprehensive range of podiatric services, including heel and arch pain management, custom orthotics and biomechanical assessments, treatment for ingrown toenails and skin conditions, as well as care for sports-related injuries and rehabilitation. This breadth of services allows the clinic to support patients at every stage of their foot health journey.

Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic is designed with patient comfort and accessibility in mind. The modern, welcoming environment is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and treatment technologies, ensuring efficient and effective care. Its convenient location and flexible scheduling make it accessible to families, athletes, seniors, and individuals seeking specialized podiatric treatment.

Serving Calgary and surrounding communities, Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic continues to build its reputation as a leader in podiatric medicine. Its commitment to compassionate care, clinical excellence, and long-term patient outcomes has made it a trusted choice for foot health services in Southern Alberta.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in podiatric care and its ongoing dedication to delivering high-quality treatment.

For more information, visit www.calgarypodiatrist.com.

About Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic

Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic is a full-service podiatry practice serving Calgary and surrounding communities. Led by Dr. Russell, the clinic provides evidence-based care for a wide range of foot conditions, with a focus on pain management, mobility, and long-term wellness. The clinic is dedicated to delivering compassionate, individualized treatment in a modern and accessible environment.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dalhousie-station-foot-clinic-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choi-1169147