My Appliance Store recognized for its full-service, white-glove approach with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Central Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that My Appliance Store Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Home Appliances category for Central Toronto. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to delivering a seamless, full-service experience backed by expert guidance and reliable service.

My Appliance Store Inc. is a Toronto-based appliance retailer offering a comprehensive range of services, including sales, delivery, installation, and repair. By managing every stage of the process in-house, the company provides customers with a streamlined experience that prioritizes convenience, efficiency, and long-term satisfaction.

"At My Appliance Store, our focus is on delivering a complete service experience our customers can rely on," said the My Appliance Store Inc. team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality, consistency, and making every step of the process as smooth as possible."

What sets My Appliance Store apart is its white-glove approach. From selecting the right appliance to professional installation and ongoing service, the team ensures each customer receives personalized support and expert recommendations tailored to their needs. This hands-on approach eliminates common challenges and ensures appliances are installed correctly and perform as expected.

Specializing in kitchen and laundry appliances, the company works with homeowners across the GTA to deliver solutions that combine functionality, efficiency, and design. Its in-house technicians play a key role in maintaining quality control, providing reliable installation and repair services that customers can trust.

In a market where appliance purchases often involve multiple service providers, My Appliance Store simplifies the process by offering a true one-stop solution. This integrated model not only saves time but also provides peace of mind, knowing that every aspect of the project is handled by a single, experienced team.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. My Appliance Store Inc.'s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the home appliance industry and its continued commitment to delivering a high-quality, customer-focused experience.

For more information, visit www.myappliancestore.co or CLICK HERE.

About My Appliance Store Inc.

My Appliance Store Inc. is a Toronto-based appliance retailer providing sales, delivery, installation, and repair services across the Greater Toronto Area. With a focus on white-glove service, expert guidance, and in-house technical support, the company delivers seamless appliance solutions designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term reliability.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/my-appliance-store-recognized-for-its-full-service-white-glove-a-1169151